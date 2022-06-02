All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC makes global debut

— All-wheel-drive is standard across the variants

— Each powertrain gets 48-volt mild-hybrid functionality

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the second-generation GLC with a touch of electrification, new design, upgraded equipment and new-generation MBUX. The brand will now offer three plug-in hybrid powertrains and three combustion-powered engines, including petrol and diesel motors with mild-hybrid technology.

The new-generation GLC has grown in dimensions — it is 60mm longer with a 15mm additional wheelbase but is 4mm lower than its predecessor. To be more precise, the new GLC measures 4,716 in length, 2,075mm in width, 1,640 in height, and has a 2,888mm wheelbase. Mercedes has also increased its track widths: 6mm and 23mm at the front and rear.

The new GLC bears a modern and sporty design language similar to its up-to-the-minute siblings. The angular headlamps, a wider radiator grille, new door-mounted outside rear view mirrors, aggressive bumpers, and triangular rear lights dominate the overall design of the SUV. Furthermore, it also features a shoulder line above the front and rear wheel arches, which gently disappears on the door panels.

The new-generation MBUX setup debuted with the Mercedes flagship S-Class, and then other models followed suit. The GLC is its latest example. More to the point, the completely overhauled interior of the SUV features a new form of MBUX consisting of a 12.3-inch driver display and an 11.9-inch centre information hub with portrait orientation and fingerprint authentication.

Other interior key highlights include newly designed seats, a refreshed steering wheel, and new C-Class style air-con vents. However, Mercedes has ditched the trackpad and button setup located on the centre console and gets a space for cubby holders plus a wireless charging pad instead.

The GLC comes equipped with a few new features, such as a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, 64 colours ambient lighting, multi-zone temperature control, high performance LED headlamps, enhanced ADAS, and a panoramic sunroof. What’s more, an Engineering Package comprising airmatic air suspension and rear-axle steering are available as optional. Even progressive digital headlamps are optional too. In addition, the off-road mode activates the ‘transparent bonnet’ function with the 360-degree camera setup. With this, the infotainment system shows a live feed from under the front of the vehicle.

The all-hybrid powertrains make their debut in the GLC. Mercedes offers GLC 200, GLC 300, and GLC 220d with a mild electric assist. Whereas the plug-in hybrid versions, namely GLC 300e, GLC 400e, and GLC 300de, come with up to 100km EV-only travel range and 140kmph top speed. Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, is expected to launch the new GLC in India sometime later this year. It will very likely feature non-plug-in hybrid powertrains.