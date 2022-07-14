New Kia Seltos facelift spied in India again; front design leaked

- The 2022 Kia Seltos could arrive by the end of the year

- The updated model is likely to receive ADAS

Kia India continues testing the Seltos facelift ahead of its launch in India which could take place later this year. New spy shots give us a look at the lower-spec variant of the mid-size SUV. The model will rival the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and the Tata Harrier.

As seen in the spy images, the front profile of the new Kia Seltos facelift gets a revised grille, tweaked air dam, and redesigned fog lights clusters. A few features such as the halogen turn indicators, projector headlamps, and halogen tail lights hint that the test mule is a lower-spec variant.

Previously released images of the international-spec Kia Seltos facelift reveal that the model will get new LED headlamps, tweaked front and rear bumpers with silver skid plates, new dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out ORVMs and roof, new LED tail lights, and an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid.

Inside, the facelifted Kia Seltos is expected to come equipped with a dual-tone cabin theme, a fully-digital instrument console, a redesigned centre console, a rotary dial that could replace the conventional gear lever, and a 360-degree camera. Under the hood, the model is expected to carry over the powertrain and transmission options from the outgoing model.

