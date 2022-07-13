CarWale
    Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched: Top feature highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched: Top feature highlights

    - Introduced in three variant options – Magnite XV MT, Magnite Turbo XV MT, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT

    - Powered by the existing 1.0-litre NA and Turbo petrol engine options

    Nissan Motor India has launched the Magnite Red Edition in India with a distinctive set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. The Magnite Red Edition is based on the XV variant and it is available in three variant options – Magnite XV MT, Magnite Turbo XV MT, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT. The vehicle is available at a starting price of Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

    Mechanically, the Magnite Red Edition continues to be powered by the existing engine options. The new features in the latest Magnite variants are as follows – 

    - Red accent on the grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch, and side body cladding

    - Body graphics, a tail door garnish, and a Red Edition badge 

    - Red-themed dashboard

    - Red accent on door side armrest and centre console

    - Wireless charger, a PM 2.5 air filter, LED scuff plate, and ambient mood lighting 

    - Push button Start/Stop

    - Vehicle dynamics control, traction control system, brake assist, and hill start assist 

    On the other hand, the following features have been carried forward from the regular model –

    - 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED fog lamps and LED DRLs 

    - Eight-inch touchscreen with Wi-Fi connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 

    - Seven-inch full TFT instrument cluster and a rear-view camera with projection guide

