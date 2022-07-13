Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched: Top feature highlights

- Introduced in three variant options – Magnite XV MT, Magnite Turbo XV MT, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT

- Powered by the existing 1.0-litre NA and Turbo petrol engine options

Nissan Motor India has launched the Magnite Red Edition in India with a distinctive set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. The Magnite Red Edition is based on the XV variant and it is available in three variant options – Magnite XV MT, Magnite Turbo XV MT, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT. The vehicle is available at a starting price of Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mechanically, the Magnite Red Edition continues to be powered by the existing engine options. The new features in the latest Magnite variants are as follows –

- Red accent on the grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch, and side body cladding

- Body graphics, a tail door garnish, and a Red Edition badge

- Red-themed dashboard

- Red accent on door side armrest and centre console

- Wireless charger, a PM 2.5 air filter, LED scuff plate, and ambient mood lighting

- Push button Start/Stop

- Vehicle dynamics control, traction control system, brake assist, and hill start assist

On the other hand, the following features have been carried forward from the regular model –

- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED fog lamps and LED DRLs

- Eight-inch touchscreen with Wi-Fi connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

- Seven-inch full TFT instrument cluster and a rear-view camera with projection guide