Michelin gets India’s first fuel efficiency five-star rating for passenger car tyre category

Michelin has become the first tyre brand in the passenger vehicle segment in India to be accredited with the newly introduced star labelling program by the Government of India.

The new regulations will demand that all tyres sold in India meet crucial performance and safety standards such as rolling resistance and wet grip. When this regulation becomes mandatory, all domestic and foreign manufacturers and importers of the truck, bus and passenger car tyres will be required to attribute BEE star label to tyres sold in India.

As part of an ambitious road map by the Ministry of Power and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for a smooth transition towards green mobility, a final notification was published in 2021, proposing that the tyres of cars, buses, and trucks meet the requirements of rolling resistance and wet grip as specified in BEE Schedule 30 based on Stage-I of the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS). Under this process, Michelin India is one of the first brands to register for both commercial vehicle and passenger car segments and was subsequently awarded India's first five-star rating for Michelin Latitude Sport 3 and Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyres.

Manish Pandey, Commercial Director B2C for India Region said, “At Michelin, we believe that for mobility to have a future, it will have to be increasingly eco-friendly, efficient, safe and accessible. After receiving the first 4-Star label for our commercial vehicle tyre recently, we are thrilled to be recognised once again with India’s first 5-Star rating for two of our most popular passenger car tyre lines in India. For our brand, this first 5 Star rating will add greater confidence among our customers, where they will be better placed to select tyres that are fuel-efficient, safe and contribute to decreasing carbon footprint in the country.”