BMW 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre Edition — All you need to know

As a part of the M division’s golden jubilee celebrations, BMW recently introduced the second batch of 10 exclusive and limited-run 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre Edition models in India at Rs 72.90 lakh, ex-showroom. This special-edition model is based on the 630i M Sport and can be reserved exclusively via BMW India's official website. Meanwhile, the first ‘50 M Jahre Edition' automobile to arrive in the country was the sporty M340i xDrive. Interestingly, the Bavarian automaker assembles both the 50 M Jahre models at its facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Now, let us dive deeper to find out more about this 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre Edition.

Exterior

The 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre Edition is the mirror image of the standard 6 Series GT 630i M Sport when it comes to design, except for the classic BMW Motorsport emblem on the bonnet, boot, and wheel hub caps. However, this special-edition 6 Series GT comes with a BMW Laserlight setup with up to 650m range and Comfort Access System for keyless door and boot opening.

BMW further offers a choice of four exterior paint options, such as Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White, Carbon Black, and Bernina Grey Amber. In fact, the same colour options are also available with the standard 6 Series GT. It also gets the same 19-inch M alloy wheels as the standard model. Meanwhile, the 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre can be customised by adding the optional Motorsport Pack, which includes a glossy black kidney grille, a car key fob made from a combination of carbon fibre and Alcantara, and 19-inch M alloy wheels in Jet Black.

Interior

The interior of the 6 Series 50 M Jahre is draped in Dakota natural leather available in Cognac, Ivory White, and Black tones with contrast decorative stitching. Additionally, the cabin comes with M seatbelts, a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch (1920x720 pixels) central infotainment hub with BMW OS 7, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking assistant, and two high-resolution (1920x1080 pixels) 10.2-inch touchscreens for the rear passengers.

Features

BMW has bestowed it with the same features as the standard model, including a 16-speaker, 646-watt Harman Kardon sound system, four-zone temperature control, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function for the driver seat, reclining rear seats with Alcantara cushions, soft door close, six colours ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, six driving modes, and adaptive air suspension with individual dampers for each wheel.

Engine and Transmission

This exclusive 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre gets a 1,998cc, four-cylinder, twin-scroll turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed sport automatic transmission. This motor makes 255bhp at 5,000rpm and delivers 400Nm between 1,550 and 4,400rpm of torque. That said, it can go from zero to 100kmph in 6.5 seconds.