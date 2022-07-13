CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre Edition — All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    498 Views
    BMW 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre Edition — All you need to know

    As a part of the M division’s golden jubilee celebrations, BMW recently introduced the second batch of 10 exclusive and limited-run 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre Edition models in India at Rs 72.90 lakh, ex-showroom. This special-edition model is based on the 630i M Sport and can be reserved exclusively via BMW India's official website. Meanwhile, the first ‘50 M Jahre Edition' automobile to arrive in the country was the sporty M340i xDrive. Interestingly, the Bavarian automaker assembles both the 50 M Jahre models at its facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Now, let us dive deeper to find out more about this 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre Edition.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior

    The 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre Edition is the mirror image of the standard 6 Series GT 630i M Sport when it comes to design, except for the classic BMW Motorsport emblem on the bonnet, boot, and wheel hub caps. However, this special-edition 6 Series GT comes with a BMW Laserlight setup with up to 650m range and Comfort Access System for keyless door and boot opening.

    Grille

    BMW further offers a choice of four exterior paint options, such as Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White, Carbon Black, and Bernina Grey Amber. In fact, the same colour options are also available with the standard 6 Series GT. It also gets the same 19-inch M alloy wheels as the standard model. Meanwhile, the 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre can be customised by adding the optional Motorsport Pack, which includes a glossy black kidney grille, a car key fob made from a combination of carbon fibre and Alcantara, and 19-inch M alloy wheels in Jet Black. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    The interior of the 6 Series 50 M Jahre is draped in Dakota natural leather available in Cognac, Ivory White, and Black tones with contrast decorative stitching. Additionally, the cabin comes with M seatbelts, a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch (1920x720 pixels) central infotainment hub with BMW OS 7, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking assistant, and two high-resolution (1920x1080 pixels) 10.2-inch touchscreens for the rear passengers.

    Dashboard

    Features

    BMW has bestowed it with the same features as the standard model, including a 16-speaker, 646-watt Harman Kardon sound system, four-zone temperature control, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function for the driver seat, reclining rear seats with Alcantara cushions, soft door close, six colours ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, six driving modes, and adaptive air suspension with individual dampers for each wheel. 

    Engine Start Button

    Engine and Transmission

    This exclusive 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre gets a 1,998cc, four-cylinder, twin-scroll turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed sport automatic transmission. This motor makes 255bhp at 5,000rpm and delivers 400Nm between 1,550 and 4,400rpm of torque. That said, it can go from zero to 100kmph in 6.5 seconds.

    Wheel
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Tata Nexon XM+ (S) variant launched in India; priced at Rs 9.75 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW M340i Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • BMW M340i Right Front Three Quarter
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2311 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW M340i Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 81.97 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 87.58 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 79.76 Lakh
    Pune₹ 81.97 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 85.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 75.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 83.18 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 79.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 76.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2311 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 6 Series GT 50 M Jahre Edition — All you need to know