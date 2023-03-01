Kia India retails 24,600 units in February 2023

- Kia has recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 35.8 per cent

- Carens celebrates one year of its market launch, retailing 76,904 units to date

Kia India has registered a sale of 24,600 units in February 2023. With this, the company recorded one of its highest growths Y-o-Y, amounting to 35.8 per cent, compared to the 18,121 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

The Kia Sonet became the top contributor for the brand last month, accounting for a sale of 9,836 units, followed by the Seltos with a sale of 8,012 units. On the other hand, the Carens recorded a sale of 6,248 units while the Carnival contributed 504 units to Kia India’s February sales figures.

Celebrating one year of the launch of Carens, the company has sold 76,904 units of the model, at an average of almost 6,000 units a month. In CY2022, the Carens registered 62,756 unit sales and, according to the brand, was among the top 10 UVs sold in the year. We have driven the Carens and our review is live on the website.

Commenting on the sales numbers, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “With continued support from our esteemed customers, Kia has recorded another successful sales run in the month of February. Achieving 35.8 per cent growth against the industry’s growth of 10 per cent shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand. Our continued efforts to delight customers reflect in our sales figures every month across our product offerings. Kia India is known for developing products that create benchmarks in their segment and the industry, and the Carens is another example. We developed the Carens sighting the need gap in the family mover segment, making it exciting with striking design, practicality, and comfort along with fun to drive elements.“