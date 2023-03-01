MG Motor India registers sale of 4,193 units in February 2023

- MG cars to become expensive by up to Rs 60,000 from today

- The brand is still facing supply challenges for select variants of the Hector

MG Motor India retailed a total of 4,193 units in February 2023, which is marginally higher compared to the 4,114 units that it sold in January this year. The carmaker did not reveal its model-wise sales breakup for last month.

MG further added that the supply for select variants of the Hector remains impacted. At the same time, the brand is working to ramp up the production of the Gloster to cater to the demand of SUV enthusiasts. In February, the manufacturer inaugurated 12 DC fast charging stations on the Delhi-Jalandhar corridor in partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

All MG cars are also set to get expensive with effect from today. The Halol-based automobile brand announced a price hike of up to Rs 60,000 less than a fortnight ago. While the reason behind the price increase was not revealed, it is likely to be attributed to the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms update. This will be the second price increase by the brand since January 2023.