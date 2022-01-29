2022 Kia Carens 1.4T Luxury Plus First Drive Review

Interior Space and quality

The Kia Carens’ USP is three-rows and you can have these either in a six-seat guise or a seven-seat guise where the former is two captain seats for the second row while in the latter you get a 60:40 split-folding bench. Step into the cabin and it’s a familiar and yet also a new space. We say familiar because much of the switchgear and elements have been borrowed from its sister car the Seltos and that’s not a bad thing at all as the Seltos’ interiors are quite premium. However, it’s also new due to the layout of the cabin as well as some of the elements of which the biggest change is the dashboard. The Seltos’s twin-pod dual-screen layout has been swapped out for a digital instrument cluster and a bezel-less 10.25-inch display for the touchscreen system. This layout has been bathed in gloss black with a wave-like pattern in certain spots.

There are also chrome inserts on the wheel, gear lever, centre console as well as a large line on the dashboard. It’s a very neat and classy layout mimicking the philosophies of carmakers in far higher price categories but as is the case with gloss black, it becomes a river of dust and fingerprints quickly if you do not clean the surfaces regularly. Three neat little touches on the centre console are a wireless charging pad with a cooling function, cooled cup holders for both rows and a pop-out cup holder positioned in front of the left front AC vent.

The front seats themselves are quite comfortable with sufficient bolstering to hold you in place as well as a good amount of under-thigh support from the seat base. Height adjustment is standard for the driver’s seat across the range but this top-spec Luxury Plus version that we have driven for the review also gets ventilated seats which are genuinely a boon on a hot day. However, there’s no power driver’s seat even for this top-spec model.

The second row of the Carens has quite a task on its hands to woo those who want the chauffeur driven experience. You get the same navy-blue and beige colour combination as well as a decent kit list on this top-spec model that includes roof-mounted AC vents with fan-speed control, tray table for the left side passenger, air purifier and two USB Type-C ports.

Space in the second row for both occupants in the six-seat version is not an issue with sufficient headroom and shoulder room. Our official measurements system has revealed that it is 20mm over the Ertiga/XL6 in terms of headroom and a full 100mm of shoulder room over the Maruti duo. While these might not be significant jumps, they help in providing a feeling of sitting in a bigger cabin.

The seven-seat version comes with a bench for the second row and provides similar levels of comfort but one glance at it and you realise the middle occupant has been short-changed for seating. The entire middle section has been padded with a different material, has a higher seating position and the occupant will have also content with the AC vents protruding into the legroom area. When folded down, the centre section becomes an armrest with two large cup holders. In both seat layouts, the left side seat gets a dedicated button for the one-touch tumble function making access to the third row through the large doors very easy. Even someone of my height and size would be able to climb in and out easily due to the amount of space available for ingress and egress.

Due to the way the seats are positioned, the third row does not feel claustrophobic and for the average-sized Indian adult, a long journey wouldn’t be as much of a task as one would expect. The seats recline and you get cup holders as well as a USB charging port. As compared to the XL6/Ertiga it has significantly higher shoulder room (1250mm Vs 1050mm) a definite advantage in terms of allowing both occupants to feel comfortable.

The boot with all three rows up stands at 216-litres, with the third row folded down-645-litre and with the second row also folded down-1164-litres. The last layout opens up a significant amount of cargo space and you can pack in quite a bit thanks to the high roofline.