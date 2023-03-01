CarWale

    Tata Harrier waiting period extends to 2-4 weeks

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Gets BS6 Phase 2.0 and RDE-compliant engine

    - Now gets ADAS with 10 safety features 

    Recently, Tata Motors launched the 2023 Harrier in India at a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Red Dark Editions of the Harrier, Safari, and Nexon were also launched alongside. It now features a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new fully digital instrument cluster, illuminated sunroof, and a six-way power adjustable driver seat with memory and welcome function.  In terms of safety, it gets six airbags and an ADAS suite with 10 safety features. 

    Tata Harrier waiting period 

    The Tata Harrier now attracts a waiting period of up to two to four weeks. This applies to bookings made in Mumbai and may vary depending upon the variant and dealer. 

    Tata Harrier variants and engine

    The five-seater SUV is offered in seven variants namely XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O). It is now also offered in the Dark and Red Dark Editions. 

    Under the hood, the Harrier is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. These engines are now updated to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase-2 emission norms. 

    Tata Harrier Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Harrier Facelift Right Front Three Quarter
