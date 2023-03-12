Top 5 highest-selling SUVs in India under Rs. 26 lakh in February 2023

The SUV segment remains one of the most popular ones in India, and Hyundai Creta was the highest-selling mid-size SUV in February 2023. Let’s take a closer look at the top five SUVs sold last month, with prices ranging from Rs. 10.45 lakh to Rs. 25.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.

Hyundai Creta (Rs. 10.84 lakh – Rs. 19.13 lakh)

Hyundai Creta has consistently been one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market and it has retained its position as the best-selling SUV in India for February 2023. Hyundai sold 10,421 units of the Creta last month, which is an increase of eight per cent compared to its sales in the same month last year. Despite the high waiting period for Creta, customers still tend to choose it over its competitors in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Rs. 10.45 lakh – Rs. 19.65 lakh)

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara secured the second position in February by selling 9,183 units. This flagship SUV was launched in India in September 2022, and it comes in three powertrain options, including petrol, hybrid, and CNG. To enhance its sales further, the brand has recently launched the Black Edition of the Grand Vitara.

Kia Seltos (Rs. 10.69 lakh – Rs. 19.15 lakh)

In February 2023, Kia India sold a total of 24,600 units, with Seltos being one of the top contributors by selling 8,012 units and securing the third spot in the overall SUV sales list. Moreover, Kia's younger sibling, Sonet, outperformed Seltos by selling 1,824 units more in February.

Mahindra Scorpio (Rs. 12.74 lakh – Rs. 24.05 lakh)

After the new-generation Scorpio N was launched, sales of the Mahindra Scorpio range saw a huge surge. While the brand could only sell 2,610 units of Scorpio in February 2022, it sold 6,950 units in February this year. As a result, the Scorpio range’s sales have increased by around 166 per cent over the year.

Mahindra XUV700 (Rs. 13.45 lakh – Rs. 25.48 lakh)

Mahindra XUV700 secured the fifth spot by selling 4,505 units in February 2023. Additionally, the XUV700 is set to receive the BS6 Phase 2 update soon, which will also be rolled out for other Mahindra models.