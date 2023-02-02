CarWale

    Mercedes-Benz inaugurates its first integrated MAR20X 3S facility in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Mercedes-Benz’s latest facility is called Coastal Star, located in Kochi

    - Is equipped with a 180kW ultra-fast EV charger

    Mercedes-Benz inaugurated its first integrated 3S MAR20X experience center in Kochi. Spread across an area of 50,000 square feet, it features a dedicated EQ Display, AMG Performance Center, and Exclusive Corner for Top End Vehicle (TEV) Display. The new integrated experience center of Coastal Star underpins the brand’s modern retail format, MAR20X.  With the new facility, Mercedes-Benz has a presence in 47 cities across India with a network of over 123 touchpoints.

    The experience center in Kochi gets a 180kw DC ultra-fast EV charger, a first for the luxury segment in Kerala. It also runs on solar panel-powered sustainable energy to minimize the impact on the environment. Customers can avail of Premiere Express Prime, a service that offers a service turnaround time of three hours.

    Front View

    The service facility of Coastal Star features 27 service bays and has the capacity to service more than 10,000 cars in a year. It is equipped to provide end-to-end service offerings including preventive maintenance, general repair, body and paint services, and an integrated digital customer service journey. Additionally, the facility has an integrated customer contact centre for all inbound and outbound customer needs and digital diagnostic capabilities with technical assistance from Mercedes-Benz India, as well as from Stuttgart. Also up for offer is an integrated spare parts area of 10,000 square feet.

    Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We are highly excited to inaugurate Mercedes-Benz India’s first-ever integrated 3S MAR20X Experience Center in Kochi. This state-of-the-art luxury center is equipped with world-class technology and a dedicated workforce with global expertise, underlining the importance of the Kerala market and Mercedes-Benz India’s long-term commitment to our customers here. Mercedes-Benz is highly invested in Kerala, and we have the most experienced Franchise Partners with unmatched experience in the automotive domain. We are thrilled with the robust growth of Mercedes-Benz brand in Kerala, especially in the Top End Vehicle and AMG segment. The emergence of successful enterprises and businesses fueled by the rising aspiration among young clientele for a Mercedes-Benz has firmly driven the brand’s growth trajectory in this market. We are confident Coastal Star will leverage Kerala’s luxury car market potential and create an unparalleled luxury experience for our customers.” 

