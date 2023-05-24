Mercedes-Benz GLC delisted in India

- Mercedes-Benz removes GLC from the lineup in India

- Second-gen GLC to arrive in Q3 2023

Mercedes-Benz has removed the GLC SUV from its official website in India, hinting that the model has been discontinued for the local market. CarWale spoke to a few dealers, who confirmed that while the model has been discontinued, some stock still remains with dealers for sale.

The first-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC made its debut in India in 2016, followed by a facelift that was introduced in 2019. The SUV last received an update when the MY21 version was launched in January 2021.

The outgoing iteration of the GLC was powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The petrol motor generated 194bhp and 320Nm of torque, while the diesel mill developed 192bhp and 400Nm of torque. The second-gen GLC was unveiled in June last year and will be launched in the Indian market in Q3 2023.