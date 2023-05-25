Here are all the cars that you can buy for the price of each variant of Tata Altroz CNG

Available in six variants with one petrol/CNG engine option

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

Altroz CNG launched in India

The Tata Altroz CNG range that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo has launched on 22 May with a starting price of Rs. 7.55 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). It is available across six variants and with one petrol/CNG 1.2-litre engine. We will be driving the car later this week and our opinion on the same will live closer to the start of June, so stay tuned for that!

What else can you buy?

Tata Altroz CNG XE - Rs. 7.55 lakh

The entry-level Tata Altroz CNG has quite a few rivals with the petrol-only models comprising the likes of the Maruti Baleno Delta MT, Toyota Glanza S MT, Maruti Fronx 1.2 Sigma MT, Tata Tiago XZA Plus and the Maruti Dzire VXi MT. In terms of CNG models, you get the Tata TigorXM CNG and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna CNG.

Tata Altroz CNG XM+- Rs. 8.40 lakh

This is the second-level version of the Altroz CNG and for this price you can have the Maruti Fronx Delta MT, Tata Tigor XZA Plus and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta AMT. Its CNG rivals comprise the Maruti Baleno Delta CNG, Toyota S CNG and the Maruti Dzire VXi CNG. Among all the variants, this one has the most direct CNG-powered rivals.

Tata Altroz CNG XM+ (S)- Rs. 8.84 lakh

A completely new addition to the Tata Altroz range, it is priced at Rs. 44000 over the XM+ variant and has a sunroof as an additional feature. In this price bracket, you can have the Maruti Baleno Zeta AGS, Toyota Glanza G MT, Maruti Fronx Delta AGS and the Maruti ZXi AGS. On the CNG front, you can have the Hyundai Aura SX CNG and the Tata Tigor XZ Plus CNG with leatherette interiors.

Tata Altroz XZ CNG- Rs. 9.52 lakh

We have now reached the higher variants of the Tata Altroz where the feature list is pretty extensive in terms of what is offered with the car. For the price of this variant, you can have the Baleno Zeta CNG, Toyota Glanza G CNG and the top-of-the-line Maruti Dzire ZXi+ AGS.

Tata Altroz XZ+S CNG- Rs. 10.02 lakh

As is the case with the XM variant, this XZ+S variant is the sunroof-enabled trim level at this price bracket. For its price, you can have the Maruti Baleno Alpha AGS and the Toyota Glanza V AMT. It’s also the first version to not have any CNG competitor among all the cars around it.

Tata Altroz XZ+S (O) CNG- Rs. 10.02 lakh

We have now reached the top of the Tata Altroz range and this version has both optional features like leatherette upholstery and connected car technology in addition to the sunroof. The only major rival is the Maruti Fronx in the Zeta 1.0 MT trim priced at Rs 10.56 lakh.

Observations

The Maruti Baleno is the Altroz CNG’s biggest competitor having a rival for almost every variant that the latter offers. It is also the benchmark that the Altroz CNG will have to match as it’s the most successful car in the segment.