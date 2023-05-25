CarWale
    AD

    Here are all the cars that you can buy for the price of each variant of Tata Altroz CNG

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    441 Views
    Here are all the cars that you can buy for the price of each variant of Tata Altroz CNG
    • Available in six variants with one petrol/CNG engine option
    • Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

    Altroz CNG launched in India

    The Tata Altroz CNG range that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo has launched on 22 May with a starting price of Rs. 7.55 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). It is available across six variants and with one petrol/CNG 1.2-litre engine. We will be driving the car later this week and our opinion on the same will live closer to the start of June, so stay tuned for that!

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    What else can you buy?

    Tata Altroz CNG XE - Rs. 7.55 lakh

    The entry-level Tata Altroz CNG has quite a few rivals with the petrol-only models comprising the likes of the Maruti Baleno Delta MT, Toyota Glanza S MT, Maruti Fronx 1.2 Sigma MT, Tata Tiago XZA Plus and the Maruti Dzire VXi MT. In terms of CNG models, you get the Tata TigorXM CNG and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna CNG.   

    Tata Altroz CNG XM+- Rs. 8.40 lakh

    This is the second-level version of the Altroz CNG and for this price you can have the Maruti Fronx Delta MT, Tata Tigor XZA Plus and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta AMT. Its CNG rivals comprise the Maruti Baleno Delta CNG, Toyota S CNG and the Maruti Dzire VXi CNG. Among all the variants, this one has the most direct CNG-powered rivals.

    Tata Altroz Rear View

    Tata Altroz CNG XM+ (S)- Rs. 8.84 lakh

    A completely new addition to the Tata Altroz range, it is priced at Rs. 44000 over the XM+ variant and has a sunroof as an additional feature. In this price bracket, you can have the Maruti Baleno Zeta AGS, Toyota Glanza G MT, Maruti Fronx Delta AGS and the Maruti ZXi AGS. On the CNG front, you can have the Hyundai Aura SX CNG and the Tata Tigor XZ Plus CNG with leatherette interiors.

    Tata Altroz XZ CNG- Rs. 9.52 lakh

    We have now reached the higher variants of the Tata Altroz where the feature list is pretty extensive in terms of what is offered with the car. For the price of this variant, you can have the Baleno Zeta CNG, Toyota Glanza G CNG and the top-of-the-line Maruti Dzire ZXi+ AGS.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    Tata Altroz XZ+S CNG- Rs. 10.02 lakh

    As is the case with the XM variant, this XZ+S variant is the sunroof-enabled trim level at this price bracket. For its price, you can have the Maruti Baleno Alpha AGS and the Toyota Glanza V AMT. It’s also the first version to not have any CNG competitor among all the cars around it.

    Tata Altroz XZ+S (O) CNG- Rs. 10.02 lakh

    We have now reached the top of the Tata Altroz range and this version has both optional features like leatherette upholstery and connected car technology in addition to the sunroof. The only major rival is the Maruti Fronx in the Zeta 1.0 MT trim priced at Rs 10.56 lakh.

    Observations

    The Maruti Baleno is the Altroz CNG’s biggest competitor having a rival for almost every variant that the latter offers. It is also the benchmark that the Altroz CNG will have to match as it’s the most successful car in the segment.   

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz GLC delisted in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2340 Views
    13 Likes
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2462 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.55 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.89 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.50 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.68 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2340 Views
    13 Likes
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2462 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Here are all the cars that you can buy for the price of each variant of Tata Altroz CNG