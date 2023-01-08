CarWale

    New Mercedes-Benz GLC India launch confirmed for Q3 2023

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    234 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz GLC India launch confirmed for Q3 2023

    - Will be launched by 2023-end

    - To be offered with hybrid powertrain

    Mercedes-Benz India recently announced its plans to introduce 10 new models in 2023. While the luxury carmaker started its new year with the launch of the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, the brand also announced that the new GLC SUV will be launched in the country by December 2023. The current generation was discontinued a few months back and is currently not on sale in India. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Front View

    The new generation GLC will be a major step up from the outgoing model. The SUV will have a redesigned front fascia with new LED headlamp clusters with integrated horizontal DRLs that extend to the front grille which has a single chrome slat. Further, it will sport a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels and slimmer tail lamps that taper towards the centre of the tail gate. In terms of dimension, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC will be slightly longer than its predecessor with an extended wheelbase. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Infotainment System

    Taking inspiration from the flagship siblings, the GLC too will be equipped with a larger 11.9-inch dash-mounted touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital display for the driver. The system will run on the second generation of MBUX while the SUV will benefit from new features such as a wireless charging pad, heated/cooled seats, and new leather upholstery. We also expect the new GLC to be offered with ADAS tech. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Right Rear Three Quarter

    Globally, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC is offered in plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains. As for India, we expect the latter to be brought to the country which is linked to a 48-volt battery and an integrated starter-generator. With the new Mercedes-Benz GLC not in the competition, presently, the segment is dominated by the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX, and Volvo XC60

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    ₹ 61.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
