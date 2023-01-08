New Mercedes-Benz GLC India launch confirmed for Q3 2023

- Will be launched by 2023-end

- To be offered with hybrid powertrain

Mercedes-Benz India recently announced its plans to introduce 10 new models in 2023. While the luxury carmaker started its new year with the launch of the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, the brand also announced that the new GLC SUV will be launched in the country by December 2023. The current generation was discontinued a few months back and is currently not on sale in India.

The new generation GLC will be a major step up from the outgoing model. The SUV will have a redesigned front fascia with new LED headlamp clusters with integrated horizontal DRLs that extend to the front grille which has a single chrome slat. Further, it will sport a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels and slimmer tail lamps that taper towards the centre of the tail gate. In terms of dimension, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC will be slightly longer than its predecessor with an extended wheelbase.

Taking inspiration from the flagship siblings, the GLC too will be equipped with a larger 11.9-inch dash-mounted touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital display for the driver. The system will run on the second generation of MBUX while the SUV will benefit from new features such as a wireless charging pad, heated/cooled seats, and new leather upholstery. We also expect the new GLC to be offered with ADAS tech.

Globally, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC is offered in plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains. As for India, we expect the latter to be brought to the country which is linked to a 48-volt battery and an integrated starter-generator. With the new Mercedes-Benz GLC not in the competition, presently, the segment is dominated by the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX, and Volvo XC60.