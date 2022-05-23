CarWale
    Exclusive: MG Motor India’s second EV to be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Exclusive: MG Motor India's second EV to be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh

    - MG’s new EV will be launched in India in H1 2023

    - The model will be positioned below the ZS EV

    Last year, MG Motor India confirmed that it is working on a new EV that will be introduced in the local market in 2023. Now, the carmaker has gone ahead to confirm the price range and launch timeline for its second EV in India.

    MG will launch a new EV in India in the first half of next year, and the model will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has confirmed that the model will be based on an international platform and will be positioned below the ZS EV in the Indian market.

    While details regarding the powertrain remain unknown, we expect the new MG EV to return a range of approximately 300km on a single charge. The model, upon launch, could rival the likes of the Nexon EV. We recently drove the 2022 ZS EV, and to read our review, click here.

    MG ZS EV
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 25.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 27.31 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 27.36 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 27.22 Lakh
    Pune₹ 27.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 28.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 28.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 28.51 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 29.18 Lakh

