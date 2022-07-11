New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant details revealed

- The 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be unveiled on 20 July

- The model is based on the same platform as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Maruti Suzuki commenced bookings of the new Grand Vitara in the country earlier today. The carmaker is scheduled to officially pull the covers of the Creta rival on 20 July, followed by a launch and price announcement in the coming months.

Customers can book the new Maruti Grand Vitara for an amount of Rs 11,000. The model will be available in two variants including Hybrid (SHVS) and Intelligent Electric Hybrid (strong hybrid). While Maruti is yet to announce the complete colour options list for the model, we have learned that the signature Celestial Blue from the Nexa range is confirmed.

Coming to the model, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the model is jointly developed by Maruti and Toyota. TKM has already showcased its derivative of this model, which has been christened the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Both the models will be manufactured at Toyota’s facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. Once launched, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Astor, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.