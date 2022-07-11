CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Range Rover deliveries commence in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    299 Views
    New Range Rover deliveries commence in India

    - The 2022 Range Rover is priced between Rs 2.38-3.51 crore 

    - The model is available across three powertrains

    Land Rover has officially begun deliveries of the 2022 Range Rover in India. The model, which made its global debut back in May this year, is offered in four variants across three powertrain options and two body styles.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Customers of the new Range Rover will be available to choose from four variants including SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition. Also on offer will be two body styles including standard and LWB, while seating configurations will include four-seat, five-seat, and seven-seat versions.

    Under the hood, the new Range Rover is available with a 3.0-litre petrol engine, a 3.0-litre diesel engine, and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. The 3.0-litre petrol unit delivers 394bhp and 550Nm of torque, while the 3.0-litre diesel motor produces 346bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 4.4-litre petrol motor produces 523bhp and 750 Nm of torque.

    Infotainment System

    Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The new Range Rover is the epitome of exclusivity and modern luxury that strikes the perfect balance of peerless refinement with technological sophistication. It is truly, the most desirable vehicle meant for the most discerning of customers.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variant details revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Range Rover [2018-2022] Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover

    Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹ 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover

    Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUL
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    ByCarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    13786 Views
    21 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Range Rover deliveries commence in India