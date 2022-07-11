New Range Rover deliveries commence in India

- The 2022 Range Rover is priced between Rs 2.38-3.51 crore

- The model is available across three powertrains

Land Rover has officially begun deliveries of the 2022 Range Rover in India. The model, which made its global debut back in May this year, is offered in four variants across three powertrain options and two body styles.

Customers of the new Range Rover will be available to choose from four variants including SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition. Also on offer will be two body styles including standard and LWB, while seating configurations will include four-seat, five-seat, and seven-seat versions.

Under the hood, the new Range Rover is available with a 3.0-litre petrol engine, a 3.0-litre diesel engine, and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. The 3.0-litre petrol unit delivers 394bhp and 550Nm of torque, while the 3.0-litre diesel motor produces 346bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 4.4-litre petrol motor produces 523bhp and 750 Nm of torque.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The new Range Rover is the epitome of exclusivity and modern luxury that strikes the perfect balance of peerless refinement with technological sophistication. It is truly, the most desirable vehicle meant for the most discerning of customers.”