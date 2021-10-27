Land Rover unveils brand new Range Rover

British automobile marque Land Rover has revealed the fifth generation Range Rover at the Royal Opera House in London. The new Range Rover lineup comprises standard wheelbase and long wheelbase body styles and for the first time, there is also a seven-seat variant followed by a bespoke SV trim coming in late 2022.

The all-new Range Rover is a masterpiece of seamless and clean-cut design and hence appears sensational in every sense. The exterior also embodies modernity that shows off the evolutionary design philosophy of the brand.

Be it the familiar daytime running lights, subtly swept-up waistline, slightly slanted roofline or the unmistakable silhouette, the Range Rover still carries key signature design elements. Nevertheless, the most radical change comes at the back - here Land Rover has given an elongated dark panel that houses neatly concealed vertical rear lights and horizontally positioned dynamic turn signals.

The swanky automobile carries its aesthetics from the outside to its interior. Starting with the straight-edge fascia that adorns the biggest displays ever and a new two-spoke steering wheel - there is a new 13.1-inch curved infotainment touchscreen that partly sticks out of the dashboard, while another major display is the digital instrument cluster with a 13.7-inch high-definition screen. Meanwhile, the infotainment system now gets a built-in Alexa voice assistant.

Moving on, for the first time, the brand has utilised sustainable materials for the über-luxurious interior of the Range Rover. In fact, sustainable materials sourced from Kvadat for the upholstery are claimed to emit just a quarter of CO2 in comparison to leather during production. In addition, Range Rover has taken a step forward to provide two individual seats in the back like first-class seating on an aircraft.

The all-new Range Rover uses MLA-Flex architecture across standard and long-wheelbase models available in four, five and seven-seat configurations. This platform is also capable of adopting electrified powertrains. Apart from that, Land Rover offers a host of new features in its flagship along with a four-wheel steering, electronic air suspension with eHorizon data, active anti-roll bars and a 35-speaker, 1,600-watt Meridian surround sound system with third-gen active noise cancellation and suchlike.

The new Range Rover is available in a wide range of six and eight-cylinder powertrain options including PHEV and mild-hybrid integrations. There is a fully electric Range Rover on the way, but it will arrive sometime in 2024.