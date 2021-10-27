CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Taigun accumulates 18,000 bookings; sold out for 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    14,533 Views
    Volkswagen Taigun accumulates 18,000 bookings; sold out for 2021

    - The Volkswagen Taigun was launched in India on 23 September, 2021

    - The model is offered in five variants across two engine options

    Volkswagen India has received more than 18,000 bookings for the Taigun SUV about a month after it was launched in the country, with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The development was confirmed by Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, for the CarWale Podcast. Head over to our Spotify channel on 19 November, 2021 for more insights.

    Volkswagen received about 12,000 pre-bookings for the Taigun ahead of its launch, while the model continues to get about 250 bookings per day on an average. The company has sold out all its production of the model for 2021, and the carmaker could even temporarily close bookings for the Taigun due to its overwhelming demand. Customers can choose from five variants across five colours while booking their Taigun, details of which are available here.

    The Volkswagen Taigun is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former, which produces 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, is paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit, while the latter, which produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, is mated to a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DSG unit. We have driven the Taigun and you can read our review here.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Land Rover unveils brand new Range Rover
     Next 
    Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Editions sold out

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Taigun Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2113 Views
    26 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Taigun Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.44 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.15 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.22 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.59 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.94 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2113 Views
    26 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Taigun accumulates 18,000 bookings; sold out for 2021