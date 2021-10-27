Volkswagen Taigun accumulates 18,000 bookings; sold out for 2021

- The Volkswagen Taigun was launched in India on 23 September, 2021

- The model is offered in five variants across two engine options

Volkswagen India has received more than 18,000 bookings for the Taigun SUV about a month after it was launched in the country, with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The development was confirmed by Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, for the CarWale Podcast. Head over to our Spotify channel on 19 November, 2021 for more insights.

Volkswagen received about 12,000 pre-bookings for the Taigun ahead of its launch, while the model continues to get about 250 bookings per day on an average. The company has sold out all its production of the model for 2021, and the carmaker could even temporarily close bookings for the Taigun due to its overwhelming demand. Customers can choose from five variants across five colours while booking their Taigun, details of which are available here.

The Volkswagen Taigun is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former, which produces 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, is paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit, while the latter, which produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, is mated to a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DSG unit. We have driven the Taigun and you can read our review here.