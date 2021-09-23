Volkswagen Taigun: Variants explained

Volkswagen India launched the Taigun SUV in the country earlier today, with introductory prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is underpinned by the same platform as its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. To check out the variant-wise prices of the Taigun, click here.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun is offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The latter is capable of producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque while the former is tuned to produce 115bhp and 175Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed torque-converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options. To read our review of the Taigun, click here.

The Volkswagen Taigun is offered in five colours that include Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Candy White, and Reflex Silver. Customers can choose between five variants across two body lines (Dynamic Line and Performance Line) that include Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the SUV.

Taigun Comfortline

Chrome strip on the upper grille

Silver front and rear diffusers

Dual-chamber halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

Black roof rails

Body-coloured ORVMs with LED turn indicators

Body-coloured door handles

16-inch steel wheels

LED tail lights

Dual-tone interior theme

Rear AC vents

Fabric seat upholstery

Front centre arm-rest with sliding and storage function

ABS with EBD

ESC

ASR

Brake disc wiping

Brake assist

Electronic differential lock system

Dual front airbags

Rear parking sensors

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Taigun Highline

Chrome strip on the lower grille

Silver roof rails

16-inch Belmonte alloy wheels

Amur grey satin and Glossy black decor inserts

60:40 split rear seats

Rear centre arm-rest with cup holders

Rear parcel tray

Reverse parking camera

Height-adjustable driver seat

Rear wiper, washer, and defogger

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless charging

Valet mode

Shark-fin antenna

Two Type-C sockets for the first and second row each

Cooled glove-box

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Automatic climate control

Paddle shifters (AT only)

HSA (AT only)

Taigun Topline

Cruise control

3D chrome step grille

LED headlamps with LED DRLs

Chrome door handles

17-inch ‘Cassino’ alloy wheels

Rave glossy and Trama pattern decor inserts

Leather and leatherette seat upholstery

Side and curtain airbags

TPMS

Auto-dimming IRVM

Eight-inch fully digital instrument console

Engine start-stop button

Electric sunroof

Ventilated front seats with leather inserts

Taigun GT

Active Cylinder Technology (ACT)

Engine start-stop button

GT branded elements

Partial leatherette upholstery with Wild Cherry Red stitching

Red ambient lighting

Aluminium pedals

Red front brake calipers

16-inch Belmonte alloy wheels

Amur grey or Dark red glossy and carbon pattern decor inserts

Leatherette and fabric seat upholstery

Taigun GT Plus

Dual-tone paintjob (Carbon steel grey roof)

17-inch ‘Manila’ alloy wheels