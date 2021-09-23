CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    3,202 Views
    Volkswagen Taigun: Variants explained

    Volkswagen India launched the Taigun SUV in the country earlier today, with introductory prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is underpinned by the same platform as its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. To check out the variant-wise prices of the Taigun, click here.

    Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun is offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The latter is capable of producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque while the former is tuned to produce 115bhp and 175Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed torque-converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options. To read our review of the Taigun, click here.

    The Volkswagen Taigun is offered in five colours that include Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Candy White, and Reflex Silver. Customers can choose between five variants across two body lines (Dynamic Line and Performance Line) that include Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the SUV.

    Taigun Comfortline

    Chrome strip on the upper grille

    Silver front and rear diffusers

    Dual-chamber halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

    Black roof rails

    Body-coloured ORVMs with LED turn indicators

    Body-coloured door handles

    16-inch steel wheels

    LED tail lights

    Dual-tone interior theme

    Rear AC vents

    Fabric seat upholstery

    Front centre arm-rest with sliding and storage function

    ABS with EBD

    ESC

    ASR

    Brake disc wiping

    Brake assist

    Electronic differential lock system

    Dual front airbags

    Rear parking sensors

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Taigun Highline

    Chrome strip on the lower grille

    Silver roof rails

    16-inch Belmonte alloy wheels

    Amur grey satin and Glossy black decor inserts

    60:40 split rear seats

    Rear centre arm-rest with cup holders

    Rear parcel tray

    Reverse parking camera

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Rear wiper, washer, and defogger

    10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Wireless charging

    Valet mode

    Shark-fin antenna

    Two Type-C sockets for the first and second row each

    Cooled glove-box

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Automatic climate control

    Paddle shifters (AT only)

    HSA (AT only)

    Taigun Topline

    Cruise control

    3D chrome step grille

    LED headlamps with LED DRLs

    Chrome door handles

    17-inch ‘Cassino’ alloy wheels

    Rave glossy and Trama pattern decor inserts

    Leather and leatherette seat upholstery

    Side and curtain airbags

    TPMS

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Eight-inch fully digital instrument console

    Engine start-stop button

    Electric sunroof

    Ventilated front seats with leather inserts

    Taigun GT

    Active Cylinder Technology (ACT)

    Engine start-stop button

    GT branded elements

    Partial leatherette upholstery with Wild Cherry Red stitching

    Red ambient lighting

    Aluminium pedals

    Red front brake calipers

    16-inch Belmonte alloy wheels

    Amur grey or Dark red glossy and carbon pattern decor inserts

    Leatherette and fabric seat upholstery

    Taigun GT Plus

    Dual-tone paintjob (Carbon steel grey roof)

    17-inch ‘Manila’ alloy wheels

    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Production-ready Tata Punch to be unveiled on 4 October
     Next 
    New Volkswagen Taigun launched in India; prices start at 10.49 lakh

    Volkswagen Taigun Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1558 Views
    22 Likes

