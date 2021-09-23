Volkswagen Taigun: Variants explained

Volkswagen India launched the Taigun SUV in the country earlier today, with introductory prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is underpinned by the same platform as its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. To check out the variant-wise prices of the Taigun, click here.
Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun is offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The latter is capable of producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque while the former is tuned to produce 115bhp and 175Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed torque-converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options. To read our review of the Taigun, click here.
The Volkswagen Taigun is offered in five colours that include Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Candy White, and Reflex Silver. Customers can choose between five variants across two body lines (Dynamic Line and Performance Line) that include Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the SUV.
Taigun Comfortline
Chrome strip on the upper grille
Silver front and rear diffusers
Dual-chamber halogen headlamps with LED DRLs
Black roof rails
Body-coloured ORVMs with LED turn indicators
Body-coloured door handles
16-inch steel wheels
LED tail lights
Dual-tone interior theme
Rear AC vents
Fabric seat upholstery
Front centre arm-rest with sliding and storage function
ABS with EBD
ESC
ASR
Brake disc wiping
Brake assist
Electronic differential lock system
Dual front airbags
Rear parking sensors
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Taigun Highline
Chrome strip on the lower grille
Silver roof rails
16-inch Belmonte alloy wheels
Amur grey satin and Glossy black decor inserts
60:40 split rear seats
Rear centre arm-rest with cup holders
Rear parcel tray
Reverse parking camera
Height-adjustable driver seat
Rear wiper, washer, and defogger
10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Wireless charging
Valet mode
Shark-fin antenna
Two Type-C sockets for the first and second row each
Cooled glove-box
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Automatic climate control
Paddle shifters (AT only)
HSA (AT only)
Taigun Topline
Cruise control
3D chrome step grille
LED headlamps with LED DRLs
Chrome door handles
17-inch ‘Cassino’ alloy wheels
Rave glossy and Trama pattern decor inserts
Leather and leatherette seat upholstery
Side and curtain airbags
TPMS
Auto-dimming IRVM
Eight-inch fully digital instrument console
Engine start-stop button
Electric sunroof
Ventilated front seats with leather inserts
Taigun GT
Active Cylinder Technology (ACT)
Engine start-stop button
GT branded elements
Partial leatherette upholstery with Wild Cherry Red stitching
Red ambient lighting
Aluminium pedals
Red front brake calipers
16-inch Belmonte alloy wheels
Amur grey or Dark red glossy and carbon pattern decor inserts
Leatherette and fabric seat upholstery
Taigun GT Plus
Dual-tone paintjob (Carbon steel grey roof)
17-inch ‘Manila’ alloy wheels