Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Editions sold out

- Offered with a Carbon Steel Grey matt shade

- Were available solely with automatic versions

Earlier this month, Volkswagen India launched special versions of the Polo and Vento in the form of the Matt Editions. These models with unique matt paint job were limited to just 400 units and we can now confirm that the German carmaker has already sold them within a month of its launch.

The Matt Edition models were available with automatic transmissions and were offered with a Carbon Steel Grey Matt exterior shade. While the chrome embellishments on the outside remained untouched, the highlights were in the form of glossy black ORVMs and door handles. The cabin received no alterations and buyers get the same features as with the standard version that includes a touchscreen infotainment system, a reverse parking camera, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, and more.

Mechanically, both the Polo and the Vento can be had with a 1.0-litre TSI engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque paired to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. To know more about the Matt Editions, click here.

The development was confirmed to CarWale by Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, for the CarWale Podcast. Head over to our Spotify channel on 19 November for more insights.