Spec comparison – Tata Punch Vs Tata Altroz

Indian automaker, Tata Motors has witnessed a significant transformation in the last few years. This time around, the company has further expanded its safe car product line-up in the country with the recent launch of the Punch sub-compact SUV. On the other hand, we have the Tata Altroz premium hatchback, which is also a popular choice in its segment. Since both the models carry more or less similar pricing, we look at sibling rivalry this time around.

Read below to learn more about the key differences between the Tata Punch and the Tata Altroz –

Exterior

Tata Punch is a visual treat in its segment and gets all the typical SUV styling elements such as signature humanity line, bold wheel arches, cladding on the doors, and sill cladding. Interestingly, the Punch gets 90-degree opening doors for easy entry and exit from the vehicle. The vehicle has an approach angle of 20.3 degrees and a departure angle of 37.6 degrees. Moreover, the vehicle has an unladen ramp over angle of 22.2 degrees. To clear bad road sections, the micro-SUV offers a ground clearance of about 187mm. The vehicle gets 15-inch wheels in the lower variants, while the top-spec variants get 16-inch wheels. Furthermore, the projector headlamps and LED DRLs are also limited to the top-spec variant. The rear section gets LED taillights.

At the time of launch, Tata Altroz was the first model to be based on the Alfa platform and the second model to be based on the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. As for the fascia, the dark-chrome slate above the grille is integrated with swept-back headlamps. The sides feature well-defined front wheel arches and sharp shoulder creases that run across the length of the premium hatchback. Additionally, the vehicle has received the black-finished sills running below the windows called the ‘shooting star beltline’. The hidden rear door handle complements the overall sporty character. Back in July, the company launched the Altroz Dark edition in India in Cosmo Black exterior paint. To read more about the Altroz Dark in detail, click here.

Interior

Tata Punch gets a dual-tone dashboard and premium upholstery with a tri-arrow design. To highlight the youthful and modern character, the Punch offers body-coloured air vents and a D-cut steering wheel. Depending on the variant, customers can opt for an additional set of features being offered in the Rhythm pack, Dazzle pack, and the iRA pack. For added convenience, the vehicle offers over 25 utility spaces and 366-litre of boot space. The feature list further includes a leather steering and gear knob, automatic climate control, push start/stop button, auto-fold ORVMs, and a rear-seat armrest. Moreover, the higher variants also offer a height-adjustable driver seat and cooled glove box.

As for Tata Altroz, coming from the same family, one can notice familiar interior design highlight in the form of a D-cut steering wheel and a floating infotainment system. In terms of features, Tata’s premium hatchback offers a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, seven-inch MID display, mood lighting on the dashboard, front sliding arm-rest and height-adjustable driver seat.

Engine

Mechanically, the Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT options. This micro-SUV offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. To further enhance the driving experience, the AMT version offers a ‘Traction-Pro Mode’, which is helpful in situations when the vehicle is stuck in mud or low traction surfaces. The higher variant offers cruise control and the Idle Start Stop mode, which automatically turns off the engine at signals and traffic to deliver better fuel efficiency figures.

Tata Altroz is available in two petrol engines and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine produces 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. Whereas, the 1.2-litre i-Turbo petrol engine generates 107bhp at 5,500rpm and 140Nm of torque between 1,500-5,500rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,250rpm. All the engine options get a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Safety

In terms of safety, Tata Punch offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, parametric alarm system, reverse parking camera, tyre puncture repair kit, and driver and co-driver seat belt reminders. The sub-compact SUV offers Brake Sway Control – which detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path. During the recently conducted Global NCAP crash test, the Punch has scored a full five-star rating for adult protection and a four-star rating for child occupant protection.

In terms the safety, Tata Altroz has received a five-star rating for adult protection and a three-star rating for child occupant protection. The vehicle offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, key lockout protection, impact sensing door locks, pull-away assist (antis-stall feature), ISOFIX, and more.

Conclusion

Tata Punch is for customers who seek a safe and good-looking sub-compact SUV that also offers an AMT option. On the other hand, the Altroz takes the brownie points for offering a turbo engine and a diesel engine option for potential buyers. Moreover, the premium hatchback is also available in the Dark edition. That said, sadly all the three engine options in the Altroz are limited to a manual transmission option. Therefore depending on individual preferences, potential customers can choose between either of them.