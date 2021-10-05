Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition launched in India at Rs 9.99 lakh

- The Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition will be available across dealerships from today

- Deliveries of the model have commenced with immediate effect

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced a limited edition of the Polo, known as the Polo Matt edition. The Matt edition will be available in the GT variant of the Polo, with a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh. The deliveries of the limited edition models will commence immediately. The carmaker has also launched the Vento Matt edition, details of which are available here.

The exterior of Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition, including the roof, fuel flap, front and rear bumper get a Carbon Steel Grey Matt finish, whereas the ORVMs and door handles will come with a black glossy finish. The model is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque, paired exclusively to the six-speed automatic transmission.

The Matt Edition Polo and Vento will be available across all the Volkswagen dealerships starting 5 October, 2021. Customers can visit any nearby dealership or go to the brand’s online retail platform to book the limited-edition models. The carlines come with Volkswagen standard 4EVER Care package which includes a four-year warranty, four-year Road Side Assistance (RSA), and three free services as standard.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Polo and Vento are our class-leading products and they have been setting new benchmarks in their respective categories since their introduction. Today, I am delighted to launch the limited Matt edition models of both the carlines for our discerning customers, who want to stand out from the crowd. We are confident our customers will thoroughly enjoy driving these cars with an understated elegance, which offer superior quality, German engineering and TSI powered fun-to-drive experience.”