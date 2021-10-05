CarWale
    Next-gen Range Rover Sport SVR spied exercising on the Ring

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Will retain a V8

    -         Expected debut next year or early 2023

    Land Rover is phasing out the current-gen Range Rover Sport after being in service since 2013. With the third-gen Range Rover Sport already in its final stages of development, our spy sleuths have caught the hotter, souped-up SVR version stretching its legs on the Nurburgring. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Compared to the prototype of the standard RR Sport, the amped-up SVR version was running on chunkier tyres, beefier brakes, and a quad-exhaust setup. It will most likely retain a V8, but not the traditional supercharged 5.0-litre unit. According to rumours, JLR might adopt BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 for the high-performance line-up. 

    Left Side View

    Where the current SVR puts out close to 575bhp, the adoption of the Bavarian V8 could see the number on the new-gen model to rise up to 625bhp – similar to the X5M Competition. It would have an AWD configuration along with an automatic gearbox. There might be some sort of 48V mild-hybrid system conjoined as well. 

    We expect the new-gen Land Rover Range Rover Sport to break cover late next year. This performance-oriented SVR version is expected to arrive sometime later, perhaps in 2023.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
