CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates a new showroom in Mumbai

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    314 Views
    Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates a new showroom in Mumbai

    - The new JaguarLand Rover showroom in Mumbai is located in Kalina, Santa Cruz East

    - The new dealership replaces the existing Navnit Motors showroom in Andheri

    Jaguar Land Rover India has opened a new showroom in Mumbai, owned by its existing retailer, Navnit Motors. The facility, located at Kalina in Santa Cruz East, replaces the existing showroom of Navnit Motors in Andheri.

    Front View

    The new JLR showroom allows customers to experience a range of products across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio, including the I-Pace. Apart from the new products, the facility also enables access to approved pre-owned cars offered by the brand. The showroom also showcases a wide range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise for its customers. 

    Front View

    Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL), said, “The new showroom will further enhance the customer engagement, convenience, and experience with the two iconic brands in Mumbai region.”

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    ₹ 79.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    The CarWale YouTube channel hits 1 lakh subscribers: Top five videos

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5158 Views
    57 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 11th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    ₹ 79.87 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 95.87 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 1.02 Crore
    Delhi₹ 92.16 Lakh
    Pune₹ 97.91 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 95.50 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 88.50 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 97.66 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 88.71 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 89.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5158 Views
    57 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates a new showroom in Mumbai