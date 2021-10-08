Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates a new showroom in Mumbai

- The new JaguarLand Rover showroom in Mumbai is located in Kalina, Santa Cruz East

- The new dealership replaces the existing Navnit Motors showroom in Andheri

Jaguar Land Rover India has opened a new showroom in Mumbai, owned by its existing retailer, Navnit Motors. The facility, located at Kalina in Santa Cruz East, replaces the existing showroom of Navnit Motors in Andheri.

The new JLR showroom allows customers to experience a range of products across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio, including the I-Pace. Apart from the new products, the facility also enables access to approved pre-owned cars offered by the brand. The showroom also showcases a wide range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise for its customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL), said, “The new showroom will further enhance the customer engagement, convenience, and experience with the two iconic brands in Mumbai region.”