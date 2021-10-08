Tata Punch first drive review and video to go live tomorrow

- Offered with 1.2-litre petrol powertrain

- Prices to be announced on 20 October, 2021

Earlier this month, Tata Motors commenced the bookings for the new Punch micro-SUV in India. The Punch is the entry-level SUV for the Indian carmaker and is offered across four variants along with mom and dual-tone paint schemes. We have driven the Tata Punch and our first-drive review is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 9am. Until then, to know more about the Tata Punch, watch our video embedded below.

Design-wise, the Tata Punch gets the familiar and modern-looking family face with split headlamp setup, 16-inch alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted door handles, tri-arrow-shaped tail lights, and plastic cladding all around. The variants on offer include – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. To know about the variant-wise features, click here.

Inside, the dual-tone dashboard of the Punch is dominated by the seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, a reverse parking camera, dual front airbags, cooled glovebox, auto-folding ORVMs, automatic climate control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The Punch is powered by the Altroz-sourced 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that puts out bhp and Nm of torque. The motor is paired to a five-speed manual as well as a five-speed AMT gearbox with two drive modes – City and Eco. The prices for the Punch will be announced on 20 October, 2021. It will be an alternative to the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grandi10 Nios, and the Renault Triber.