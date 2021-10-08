CarWale
    Kia Seltos outsells Hyundai Creta in September 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    Kia Seltos outsells Hyundai Creta in September 2021

    - Kia Seltos registers 9,583-unit sales in September 

    - Hyundai Creta registers 8,193-unit sales in India last month

    Hyundai Creta has been leading the SUV segment in India for a while now. Back in September, the Kia Seltos has emerged as the bestselling model in the country thereby outselling the Hyundai Creta last month. Kia Seltos has registered 9,583 unit sales last month as compared to 9,079 unit sales, thereby witnessing sales growth of six per cent. On the other hand, Hyundai Creta sales dropped by 34 per cent with 8,193 units sold last month as compared to 12,325 units sold in the same period last year. 

    Hyundai Creta’s drop in sales can be attributed to the global shortage of semiconductors. The Kia Seltos continues to hold strong sales momentum in the country owing to its popularity in the segment and the recently introduced X Line variant in the country. To learn more about the Seltos X Line, click here. 

    The Kia Seltos is available in two petrol engine options – a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and CVT options. The 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine option generates 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and DCT options. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre engine that produces 113bhp and 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel engine can be had either in a six-speed manual or automatic torque converter. 

    The Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options – A 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). To enhance the overall driving experience, the new Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).

