2021 Tata Punch: Variants explained

The production-ready Tata Punch was officially unveiled earlier today ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the third week of this month. Bookings for the micro-SUV have commenced for an amount of Rs 21,000.
Powertrain options on the new Tata Punch are limited to a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit. The latter will also feature a traction pro mode.
The Tata Punch will be offered in four variants including Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Colour options on the model will include Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Tornado Blue, and Calypso Red. The top-end variant can be had with a contrast black or white coloured roof. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tata Punch.
Tata Punch Pure (MT)
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
RPAS
Isofix child seat anchorage points
Brake sway control
Front power windows
Tilt-adjustable steering
90-degree opening doors
Rear flat floor
LED turn indicators
Humanity chrome line
Body-coloured bumpers
Door, wheel arch, and sill cladding
Tata Punch Adventure (MT/AMT)
Four-inch infotainment system
Four speakers
Steering-mounted controls
USB charging port
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
All four power windows
Follow-me-home-headlamps
Central remote locking with flip key
Full wheel covers
Body-coloured ORVMs
Tata Punch Accomplished (MT/AMT)
Harman-sourced seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Two tweeters
Reverse parking camera
LED tail lights
Front fog lights
15-inch hyper-style wheels
Engine start-stop button
Cruise control
Height-adjustable driver seat
Traction pro mode (AMT only)
Tata Punch Creative (MT/AMT)
Projector headlamps
LED DRLs
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Roof rails
Automatic headlamps
Rain-sensing wipers
Seven-inch instrument console
Auto-folding ORVMs
Automatic climate control
Cooled glove-box
Rear wiper and washer
Rear defogger
Puddle lamps
Rear-seat arm-rest
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob