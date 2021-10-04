CarWale
    2021 Tata Punch: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2021 Tata Punch: Variants explained

    The production-ready Tata Punch was officially unveiled earlier today ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the third week of this month. Bookings for the micro-SUV have commenced for an amount of Rs 21,000.

    Powertrain options on the new Tata Punch are limited to a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit. The latter will also feature a traction pro mode.

    The Tata Punch will be offered in four variants including Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Colour options on the model will include Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Tornado Blue, and Calypso Red. The top-end variant can be had with a contrast black or white coloured roof. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tata Punch.

    Tata Punch Pure (MT)

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    RPAS

    Isofix child seat anchorage points

    Brake sway control 

    Front power windows

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    90-degree opening doors

    Rear flat floor

    LED turn indicators

    Humanity chrome line

    Body-coloured bumpers

    Door, wheel arch, and sill cladding

    Tata Punch Adventure (MT/AMT)

    Four-inch infotainment system

    Four speakers

    Steering-mounted controls

    USB charging port

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    All four power windows

    Follow-me-home-headlamps

    Central remote locking with flip key

    Full wheel covers

    Body-coloured ORVMs

    Tata Punch Accomplished (MT/AMT)

    Harman-sourced seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Two tweeters

    Reverse parking camera

    LED tail lights

    Front fog lights

    15-inch hyper-style wheels

    Engine start-stop button

    Cruise control

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Traction pro mode (AMT only)

    Tata Punch Creative (MT/AMT)

    Projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Roof rails

    Automatic headlamps

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Seven-inch instrument console

    Auto-folding ORVMs

    Automatic climate control

    Cooled glove-box

    Rear wiper and washer

    Rear defogger

    Puddle lamps

    Rear-seat arm-rest

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob

