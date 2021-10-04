2021 Tata Punch: Variants explained

The production-ready Tata Punch was officially unveiled earlier today ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the third week of this month. Bookings for the micro-SUV have commenced for an amount of Rs 21,000.

Powertrain options on the new Tata Punch are limited to a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit. The latter will also feature a traction pro mode.

The Tata Punch will be offered in four variants including Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Colour options on the model will include Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Tornado Blue, and Calypso Red. The top-end variant can be had with a contrast black or white coloured roof. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tata Punch.

Tata Punch Pure (MT)

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

RPAS

Isofix child seat anchorage points

Brake sway control

Front power windows

Tilt-adjustable steering

90-degree opening doors

Rear flat floor

LED turn indicators

Humanity chrome line

Body-coloured bumpers

Door, wheel arch, and sill cladding

Tata Punch Adventure (MT/AMT)

Four-inch infotainment system

Four speakers

Steering-mounted controls

USB charging port

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

All four power windows

Follow-me-home-headlamps

Central remote locking with flip key

Full wheel covers

Body-coloured ORVMs

Tata Punch Accomplished (MT/AMT)

Harman-sourced seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Two tweeters

Reverse parking camera

LED tail lights

Front fog lights

15-inch hyper-style wheels

Engine start-stop button

Cruise control

Height-adjustable driver seat

Traction pro mode (AMT only)

Tata Punch Creative (MT/AMT)

Projector headlamps

LED DRLs

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Roof rails

Automatic headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Seven-inch instrument console

Auto-folding ORVMs

Automatic climate control

Cooled glove-box

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Puddle lamps

Rear-seat arm-rest

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob