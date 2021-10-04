New Tata Punch officially unveiled; bookings open ahead of launch

- The Tata Punch is likely to be launched in India on 20 October, 2021

- The model is offered only with an 85bhp 1.2-litre NA petrol engine

Tata Motors has revealed the Punch micro-SUV ahead of its launch that will take place later this month. Bookings for the rival to the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Mahindra KUV100 NXT have commenced for an amount of Rs 21,000. The model is expected to be launched in India on 20 October, 2021, and deliveries could begin on the same day.

The 2021 Tata Punch will be available with a sole engine option that is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This motor will be paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. The AMT variants will get the traction pro mode. The model will be offered in four variants including Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative, across seven colours including Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Calypso Red, Tornado Blue, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, and Meteor Bronze.

In terms of exterior design, the new Tata Punch features a split headlamp design, where the upper unit houses the LED DRLs and the lower unit houses the halogen projector headlamp. Also on offer are dual-tone bumpers, fog lights, a thick, single slat grille, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, 90-degree opening doors, and LED tail lights.

Inside, the Tata Punch will come equipped with a dual-tone interior theme, a seven-inch, Harman--sourced free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch instrument cluster borrowed from the Altroz, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, cruise control, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, rectangular AC vents with contrast coloured accents, drive modes (City and Eco), engine start-stop button, height-adjustable driver seat, iRA technology, a cooled glove-box, second-row arm rest, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. In terms of safety features, the Punch receives dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat belt reminder system, a speed alert system, brake sway control, reverse parking camera, and a tyre puncture repair kit as standard.