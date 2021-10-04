CarWale
    Kia India registers 14,441 unit sales in September 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Kia India registers 14,441 unit sales in September 2021

    - Kia Seltos becomes the highest contributor with 9,583 units

    - Registers 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth

    Kia India has reported a domestic sale of 14,441 units in September 2021. The Seltos was the carmaker’s highest-selling model with 9,583 vehicles retailed in the last month. The Sonet and the Carnival MPV recorded 4,454 and 404 units, respectively. Kia India also attained a momentous milestone of over three lakh sales since its entry in India. 

    Last month, Kia also updated the Carnival MPV with the new brand logo and a new variant. The Carnival can now be had in four trims – Prestige, Premium, Limousine, and Limousine +. To know more about the rejigged feature list, click here.

    Besides this, the brand is likely to introduce the iMT transmission in the HTX variant that. The clutch-less manual transmission is currently limited only to the HTK Plus trim and is priced at Rs 12.29 lakh (ex-showroom). To know more about it, click here.

    Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'Our strong products backed by the relentless efforts of our teams and partners have enabled us to continue our strong run as one of the top automakers in the country despite the prolonged global semiconductor shortage. As the festive period approaches, we are hopeful to see some improvement in semiconductor procurement. For the time being, we are taking all the measures to optimise the production and keep the waiting period of our vehicles in check.'

    Kia Seltos
