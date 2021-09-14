CarWale
    Kia Seltos iMT likely to be offered with a new variant soon

    Jay Shah

    - Expected to be offered with HTK Plus and HTX variants 

    - Likely to be introduced soon 

    Kia India is all set to rejig the variant lineup of the Seltos SUV. Presently, the 1.5-litre petrol version of the Seltos is offered in four variants – HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, and HTX. Now as per a new Type Approval Certificate, the newly introduced iMT transmission that is offered exclusively with the HTK Plus trim will soon be available with the higher HTX variant. 

    Kia Seltos Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    In May 2021, the Kia Seltos was updated with the brand’s new logo and a new six-speed iMT gearbox. However, the clutchless manual transmission was limited only to the mid HTK Plus trim. The HTX trim will be offered with two gearbox options – six-speed manual and six-speed iMT unit making the new unit more accessible to new car buyers. 

    It will also boast of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates and connected car tech, LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, an air purifier, AI voice commands, hill-start assist, brake assist, ambient lighting, cruise control, and keyless entry. 

    Kia Seltos Left Front Three Quarter

    The Seltos 1.5-litre petrol engine is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. The carmaker recently launched a new top-spec, Seltos X Line in India. Available at a starting price of Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the X Line is available in two variants, details of which can be read here.

    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    New Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in 34 variants
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Swift surpasses 25 lakh unit sales milestone

