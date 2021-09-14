Kia Seltos iMT likely to be offered with a new variant soon

- Expected to be offered with HTK Plus and HTX variants

- Likely to be introduced soon

Kia India is all set to rejig the variant lineup of the Seltos SUV. Presently, the 1.5-litre petrol version of the Seltos is offered in four variants – HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, and HTX. Now as per a new Type Approval Certificate, the newly introduced iMT transmission that is offered exclusively with the HTK Plus trim will soon be available with the higher HTX variant.

In May 2021, the Kia Seltos was updated with the brand’s new logo and a new six-speed iMT gearbox. However, the clutchless manual transmission was limited only to the mid HTK Plus trim. The HTX trim will be offered with two gearbox options – six-speed manual and six-speed iMT unit making the new unit more accessible to new car buyers.

It will also boast of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates and connected car tech, LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, an air purifier, AI voice commands, hill-start assist, brake assist, ambient lighting, cruise control, and keyless entry.

The Seltos 1.5-litre petrol engine is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. The carmaker recently launched a new top-spec, Seltos X Line in India. Available at a starting price of Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the X Line is available in two variants, details of which can be read here.