    Maruti Suzuki Swift surpasses 25 lakh unit sales milestone

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,056 Views
    - The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been sold in three generations in India

    - It is the only model to have won the ICOTY award on three occasions

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift has achieved a cumulative sales milestone of 25 lakh or 2.50 million units. The model, which was unveiled back in 2005, has witnessed three generations to date. According to the company, it is the only car to have won the ICOTY award on three occasions. The carmaker is also working on the CNG variant of the hatchback, details of which are available here.

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 112Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit. We have driven the Swift, and you can read our review here.

    Front View

    Speaking on the success of Swift, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With its launch in 2005, the Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India. The most awarded premium hatchback in the country, Maruti Suzuki Swift is the only car to win the prestigious ICOTY awards for all three generations. Every generation of the Maruti Suzuki Swift has been India’s favorite and has won the hearts of over 2.50 million Swift lovers. The number one selling car of FY20-21, the sporty Swift has created a glorious legacy with its scintillating looks and power-packed performance. Swift is not a car, it is a feeling, an emotion and a refreshing new thought process that challenged many notions around hatchbacks. This success is a testament to the love of customers and critics for Brand Swift. With more than 52 per cent customers below the age of 35 years, Swift has been constantly refreshed to match the changing aspirations of its evolving young customers We wouldn’t have achieved this remarkable milestone without the unceasing support from our customers.”

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
