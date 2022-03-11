India car sales analysed – February 2022

The shortest month of the year, February, has ended with a marginal drop of 1.9 per cent with 3,02,756-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 3,08,593-unit sales in February 2021. That said, there has been positive month-on-month growth in sales of 2.7 per cent. The industry registered 3,02,756-unit sales last month as compared to 2,94,768-unit sales in January 2022. Moreover, with the relaxation in government norms and significant improvement in COVID-19 cases, there has been a slew of new car launches in the country in the last month, thereby regenerating interest among potential buyers.

Maruti Suzuki continues to be the leading automaker in the country followed by Hyundai and Tata Motors in the second and third ranks, respectively. Overall, Tata Motors and Mahindra are the ones to witness big growth in sales.

Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in February 2022.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has registered 1,33,948-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 1,44,761-unit sales in the same period last year, witnessing a drop of 7.5 per cent. The Indian automaker is one of the major automakers which is impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Refer to the table below to learn about the top three bestsellers for the company last month.

Hyundai

Hyundai continues to hold the second rank despite a drop of 14.6 per cent with 44,050-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 51,600-unit sales in February 2021. Like Maruti Suzuki, the South Korean automaker, Hyundai, is also significantly impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has emerged strong with a growth of 46.9 per cent with 39,980-unit sales last month as compared to 27,224-unit sales in February 2021. In the last few months, Tata Motors has been growing strong in the Indian market with a popular product line-up in both ICE and electric versions. The following is the graphical representation of the top-three Tata models sold in India last month.

Mahindra

Mahindra continues to hold the fourth rank with 27,563-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 15,380-unit sales in February 2021, thereby witnessing strong growth of 79.2 per cent. The top three sellers for Mahindra last month are as follows.

Kia India

Kia India emerges as the fifth largest automaker in the country with total sales of 18,121 units last month as against 16,702-units sales in the same period in February 2021, thereby witnessing a growth 8.5 per cent. The top-three volume players for the company last month are as follows.

Toyota

Japanese automaker Toyota claims the sixth rank despite a 37.8 per cent drop in sales. The company registered 8,745-unit sales last month as compared to 14,069-unit sales in February 2021. Interestingly, Toyota has managed to outsell Honda and Renault to move from the eighth rank in January this year to the sixth rank last month. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below.

Honda

Honda has slipped down to the seventh rank due to a drop of 23 per cent. The company sold 7,187 units last month as against 9,324 units sold in February 2021. The top-two bestselling Honda models in India last month are as follows.

Renault

Renault sales have dropped as much as 40.5 per cent last month with 6,568-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 11,043-unit sales in the same period last year. The top-three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows.

MG Motor

MG Motor India claims the ninth rank in the country with 4,528-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 4,329-unit sales in February last year, thereby registering a growth of 4.6 per cent. The two bestselling MG models in the country are as follows.

Skoda

Skoda India has missed the ninth rank by just 25 units! The company registered 4,503-unit sales in India last month as compared to the mere 853-unit sales in February 2021, thereby registering an impressive growth of 428 per cent! The top two bestselling models for the company last month are as follows.

Volkswagen

German automaker, Volkswagen is not far behind and has registered an impressive 84.3 per cent growth in sales. The company registered 4,028-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 2,186-unit sales in the same period last year. The top-two bestselling models for the company are as follows.

Nissan

Nissan is yet another Japanese automaker on this list. The company sold 2,456 units in the country last month as compared to 4,244 units sold in February last year, thereby registering a drop of 42.1 per cent. Of the total sales, 2,059-unit sales are from the Magnite alone.

Jeep

The Jeep Compass is the lone volume generating model for the company in India. The Compass registered 1,020-unit sales in February 2022 as against 1,103-unit sales in February 2021, thereby registering a drop of eight per cent.

Citroën

The French automaker, Citroën currently has a single model on sale in India, the C5 Aircross. Last month the company sold 59 units of the C5 Aircross in the country. The company is expected to introduce its second product, the C3 in the country sometime later this year.

Conclusion

With a wide range of new car launches and fresh unveilings in the country, the auto industry is expected to grow strongly this month. Moreover, financial year-end discounts are expected to further boost car sales in the country.