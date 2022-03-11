CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India car sales analysed – February 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    171 Views
    India car sales analysed – February 2022

    The shortest month of the year, February, has ended with a marginal drop of 1.9 per cent with 3,02,756-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 3,08,593-unit sales in February 2021. That said, there has been positive month-on-month growth in sales of 2.7 per cent. The industry registered 3,02,756-unit sales last month as compared to 2,94,768-unit sales in January 2022. Moreover, with the relaxation in government norms and significant improvement in COVID-19 cases, there has been a slew of new car launches in the country in the last month, thereby regenerating interest among potential buyers. 

    Maruti Suzuki continues to be the leading automaker in the country followed by Hyundai and Tata Motors in the second and third ranks, respectively. Overall, Tata Motors and Mahindra are the ones to witness big growth in sales. 

    Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in February 2022.  

    Maruti Suzuki

    Maruti Suzuki has registered 1,33,948-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 1,44,761-unit sales in the same period last year, witnessing a drop of 7.5 per cent. The Indian automaker is one of the major automakers which is impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Refer to the table below to learn about the top three bestsellers for the company last month. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Hyundai

    Hyundai continues to hold the second rank despite a drop of 14.6 per cent with 44,050-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 51,600-unit sales in February 2021. Like Maruti Suzuki, the South Korean automaker, Hyundai, is also significantly impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Tata Motors

    Tata Motors has emerged strong with a growth of 46.9 per cent with 39,980-unit sales last month as compared to 27,224-unit sales in February 2021. In the last few months, Tata Motors has been growing strong in the Indian market with a popular product line-up in both ICE and electric versions. The following is the graphical representation of the top-three Tata models sold in India last month.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Mahindra

    Mahindra continues to hold the fourth rank with 27,563-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 15,380-unit sales in February 2021, thereby witnessing strong growth of 79.2 per cent. The top three sellers for Mahindra last month are as follows. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Kia India

    Kia India emerges as the fifth largest automaker in the country with total sales of 18,121 units last month as against 16,702-units sales in the same period in February 2021, thereby witnessing a growth 8.5 per cent. The top-three volume players for the company last month are as follows.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Toyota

    Japanese automaker Toyota claims the sixth rank despite a 37.8 per cent drop in sales. The company registered 8,745-unit sales last month as compared to 14,069-unit sales in February 2021. Interestingly, Toyota has managed to outsell Honda and Renault to move from the eighth rank in January this year to the sixth rank last month. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Honda

    Honda has slipped down to the seventh rank due to a drop of 23 per cent. The company sold 7,187 units last month as against 9,324 units sold in February 2021. The top-two bestselling Honda models in India last month are as follows.       

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Renault

    Renault sales have dropped as much as 40.5 per cent last month with 6,568-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 11,043-unit sales in the same period last year. The top-three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    MG Motor

    MG Motor India claims the ninth rank in the country with 4,528-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 4,329-unit sales in February last year, thereby registering a growth of 4.6 per cent. The two bestselling MG models in the country are as follows.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Skoda

    Skoda India has missed the ninth rank by just 25 units! The company registered 4,503-unit sales in India last month as compared to the mere 853-unit sales in February 2021, thereby registering an impressive growth of 428 per cent! The top two bestselling models for the company last month are as follows.     

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Volkswagen

    German automaker, Volkswagen is not far behind and has registered an impressive 84.3 per cent growth in sales. The company registered 4,028-unit sales in February 2022 as compared to 2,186-unit sales in the same period last year. The top-two bestselling models for the company are as follows. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Nissan

    Nissan is yet another Japanese automaker on this list. The company sold 2,456 units in the country last month as compared to 4,244 units sold in February last year, thereby registering a drop of 42.1 per cent. Of the total sales, 2,059-unit sales are from the Magnite alone.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Jeep

    The Jeep Compass is the lone volume generating model for the company in India. The Compass registered 1,020-unit sales in February 2022 as against 1,103-unit sales in February 2021, thereby registering a drop of eight per cent.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Citroën

    The French automaker, Citroën currently has a single model on sale in India, the C5 Aircross. Last month the company sold 59 units of the C5 Aircross in the country. The company is expected to introduce its second product, the C3 in the country sometime later this year. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Left Front Three Quarter

    Conclusion

    With a wide range of new car launches and fresh unveilings in the country, the auto industry is expected to grow strongly this month. Moreover, financial year-end discounts are expected to further boost car sales in the country.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia Carens competition check

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1973 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    ₹ 70.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.50 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.97 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.14 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1973 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India car sales analysed – February 2022