2022 Kia Seltos diesel gets two new variants; prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh

- The Kia Seltos diesel variant gets an iMT transmission for the first time

- The diesel variant gets additional automatic trim in the HTX variant

Details of the 2022 Kia Seltos were recently leaked on the web ahead of its launch, and you can read all about it here. The company has also introduced two new variants in the mid-size SUV’s line-up, prices of which have now been revealed.

The iMT transmission, which was previously offered only with the petrol-powered version, will soon get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine. This will be the second variant in the Seltos line-up to receive the intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) after the 1.5-litre NA petrol variant.

Kia will also introduce the 1.5-litre diesel engine with the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in the HTX variant. This combination was previously offered only in the HTK Plus, GTX Plus, and X Line variants.

Apart from the 1.5-litre diesel engine, the Kia Seltos is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill. Additional transmission options include an IVT unit as well as a DCT unit. The following are the prices of the new Kia Seltos variants (ex-showroom):

Kia Seltos HTK+ 1.5 diesel iMT: Rs 13.99 lakh

Kia Seltos HTX 1.5 diesel AT: Rs 16.29 lakh