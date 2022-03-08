Kia India launches MyKia application to boost customer ownership experience

- Available for both Android and iOS users

- Offers sales, service, and customer rewards features

In an attempt to enhance the customer ownership experience, Kia India has launched a new MyKia mobile application. The application is designed and developed to provide several benefits like sales, service, and customer rewards.

Under sales, the prospective customer can avail of services like booking a test drive, video consultation through Digi-Connect, booking a new car, and requesting a quote. The aftersales is aimed to give customers facilities like service cost calculator, service expenditure summary, service feedback, and booking and tracking services. The MyKia mobile application is available for both Android and iOS users and has gathered over 10,000 registrations in two weeks.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “We have till date received a great response from Indian customers because of our unique product and service offerings. With initiatives like MyKia, we want to offer digital innovations in sales, service, and beyond that will provide a differentiated and premium experience to customers throughout their car ownership journey. We believe technological innovations play an important role in customer engagement and satisfaction and with MyKia, we plan to elevate the customer experience.”

In other news, Kia India has started the third shift at its Anantapur plant and aims to produce three lakh vehicles annually. The carmaker has also commenced with the deliveries of the newly launched Kia Carens which is available at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) across five variants. We have driven the Kia Carens and you can read our detailed review here.