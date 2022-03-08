CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India launches MyKia application to boost customer ownership experience

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    485 Views
    Kia India launches MyKia application to boost customer ownership experience

    - Available for both Android and iOS users

    - Offers sales, service, and customer rewards features

    In an attempt to enhance the customer ownership experience, Kia India has launched a new MyKia mobile application. The application is designed and developed to provide several benefits like sales, service, and customer rewards. 

    Under sales, the prospective customer can avail of services like booking a test drive, video consultation through Digi-Connect, booking a new car, and requesting a quote. The aftersales is aimed to give customers facilities like service cost calculator, service expenditure summary, service feedback, and booking and tracking services. The MyKia mobile application is available for both Android and iOS users and has gathered over 10,000 registrations in two weeks.

    Kia Carens Left Front Three Quarter

    Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “We have till date received a great response from Indian customers because of our unique product and service offerings. With initiatives like MyKia, we want to offer digital innovations in sales, service, and beyond that will provide a differentiated and premium experience to customers throughout their car ownership journey. We believe technological innovations play an important role in customer engagement and satisfaction and with MyKia, we plan to elevate the customer experience.”

    In other news, Kia India has started the third shift at its Anantapur plant and aims to produce three lakh vehicles annually. The carmaker has also commenced with the deliveries of the newly launched Kia Carens which is available at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) across five variants. We have driven the Kia Carens and you can read our detailed review here.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Volkswagen Virtus unveiled
     Next 
    Audi Approved:Plus pre-owned car facility inaugurated in Mumbai West

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG ZS EV

    MG ZS EV

    ₹ 25.88 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus NX 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lexus NX 2022

    ₹ 59.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.97 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.64 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.06 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India launches MyKia application to boost customer ownership experience