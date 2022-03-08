CarWale
    New Volkswagen Virtus unveiled

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    12,838 Views
    New Volkswagen Virtus unveiled
    • The 2022 Volkswagen Virtus is based on the same platform as the Taigun
    • The model is powered by 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrol engines

    The Volkswagen Virtus sedan has been officially revealed in India ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in May 2022. The spiritual successor to the Vento is based on the brand’s MQB-A0-IN platform. Pre-bookings for the car open from today. 

    Exterior highlights of the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus include LED projector headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, a single slat grille with chrome surrounds, a wide air dam with fog lights on either side, contrast black ORVMs and roof, new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, GT Line badging on the front fenders, chrome insert for the door handles, a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED tail lights, a boot-mounted number plate recess, and Virtus lettering on the boot-lid. It will be available in six colours for the Indian market when launched.               

    The interiors of the Volkswagen Virtus receives features in the form a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully-digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and cruise control.

    Powering the new Volkswagen Virtus will be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit as standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit are available as options. When launched later this year, it will rival the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz and the Skoda Slavia

    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2246 Views
    28 Likes

