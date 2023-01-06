CarWale

    Skoda Auto Volkswagen India surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone in CY2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Auto Volkswagen India surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone in CY2022

    - SAVWIPL cumulative sales stood at 1.34 lakh units

    - Domestic sales grew by 86 per cent in CY22 

    Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has recorded a domestic sale of 1,01,270 units, while exports stood at 33,397 units in CY22. This resulted in the group clocking a Y-o-Y growth of 86 per cent. It introduced more than 20 model updates throughout the year across its five brands, namely Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

    According to the parent company, the brand’s MQB-A0-IN platform has played a crucial role in delivering significant volumes. Two of these cars, including the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, went on to score a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests that were based on the updated test protocols. In addition to the aforementioned models, SAVWIPL also commenced exports of the Virtus this year. At the same time, the company achieved the 1.5 lakh units production milestone during the same period while its Aurangabad facility transitioned to 100 per cent green energy, ahead of its 2025 target.

    Expressing delight at the group’s performance, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “We have much to be proud of in 2022. The significant growth across our Brands, robust demand, and record-breaking sales are a testimony to the success story we have been scripting. While challenges around the ongoing chip shortage and increasing input costs continued, we successfully re-calibrated, taking action with agility and speed to minimise the impact of these. Our Made-in- India models are rapidly gaining popularity and universal recognition, for their world-class quality, robustness, and stylish designs, and have opened new customer segments and markets for us. India is one of the key markets for the Group and will continue to contribute strongly to our global operations. We are committed to India and will intensify our customer focus with an exciting model portfolio across segments, focusing on safety and driving dynamics and consistent efforts towards optimising the total cost of ownership. Our growth levers are in place and we are confident that we will continue to build on this momentum with the right mix of products, technologies, and a growing footprint. We are fully geared to charge ahead on this growth trajectory with a clear focus on creating value for our customers and stakeholders.”

