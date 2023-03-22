Volkswagen Virtus updated with BS6 2 engine and new features

- Prices to be increased from 1 April, 2023

- Gets rear fog lamps as standard

Volkswagen India has rolled out a feature update for the Virtus sedan. Concurrently, the automaker has also updated its powertrain to meet the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 norms. The prices of the sedan are also set to be increased from 1 April, 2023.

Feature-wise, all variants of the Virtus will now be offered with rear fog lamps which were earlier limited to the top-spec variant only. Besides this, the Virtus gets no visual changes and continues to be offered in Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus variants.

Volkswagen Virtus BS6 2 engine update

The Virtus is a petrol-only sedan and the engines have been updated to meet the new RDE norms and will also be compatible with the E20 fuel blend. These updates are to comply with the new emissions norms that will be enforceable from 1 April, 2023.

The engine options on the Virtus include 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol. These have a tuned output of 114bhp and 148bhp and can be had in both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Virtus new prices

With these features and BS6 Phase 2 updates, Volkswagen India has also announced a price hike of up to two per cent on its entire line-up. Thus, the Virtus too will attract a price revision of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 35,000 from 1 April, 2023.