    Made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus debuts in Brazil; gets ADAS

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Brazilian-spec Virtus gets more safety tech

    - Misses out on features like a sunroof and ventilated seats

    Volkswagen Virtus, the safest sedan in its segment, has made its debut in the Brazilian market. Back in September last year, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) started the export campaign of the Virtus by shipping the first batch to Mexico and then to other international markets including Brazil.

    The Brazilian-spec Volkswagen Virtus is available in three trim levels, including Comfortline, Highline, and Exclusive; the Exclusive variant is the Sportier version just like the Virtus GT in India. The Exclusive edition gets a dashboard finished in leatherette and vinyl decorative panel, black 18-inch alloy wheels, a side skirt, a rear spoiler, and darkened details inside out.

    Mechanically, the sedan comes equipped with two engine options, a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The former produces 126bhp and 200Nm of torque, while the latter develops 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. However, there’s only a six-speed automatic transmission on offer, unlike the Indian-spec Virtus which gets a manual and a DCT unit too.

    Talking about the differences between the Indian and Brazilian versions, the Virtus launched in Brazil gets the ADAS suite which includes features like adaptive cruise/speed control, manoeuvre braking function, forward collision mitigation, and post-collision break function. Other interior highlights include a larger digital driver’s display, an all-black interior theme, and more.

    Interestingly, the Brazilian model misses out on creature comforts such as the sunroof and ventilated seats which are being offered here in India. 

