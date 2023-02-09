CarWale

    Nissan braces for FIA Formula E race in Hyderabad

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    - Formula E comes to India for the first time

    - Nissan Formula E Team targets double-points finish

    On 11 February 2023, India will witness the first-ever Formula E race to take place on Indian soil. To be held in Hyderabad this Saturday, the fourth round of the 2022-23 season of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will see Nissan compete against 10 other teams like Mahindra, Nio, Cupra, McLaren, Maserati, Porsche, Envision and Andretti.

    Nissan has been participating in Formula E since the 2018-19 season, making it their fifth appearance on the grid. Running the same Formula Gen 3 race car, behind the wheel for Nissan would be Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz. Norman is a 30-year-old French racing driver running in car no.17 and has experience in GP2, European LeMans, and WEC. Meanwhile, Sacha is just 23 years old and also hails from France. Running car no.23, Sacha has experience in Formula 4, European and Japanese Formula 3 and GP3 series riding behind his back.

    Frank Torres, president of Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd, commenting ahead of the Hyderabad race, said, 'Nissan’s participation in Formula E is about electrifying the track and bringing the excitement of electrification to the forefront. In Season 9, we not only aim to compete and excel, but also demonstrate the thrill of electric vehicles to the world. The Nissan e-4ORCE 04 is our most efficient racing car to date, highlighting the capabilities of our EV powertrain technology and our expertise in electrification.'

