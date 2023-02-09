CarWale

    Shell Lubricants introduces Shell Helix HX8 0W-20 in India

    Nikhil Puthran

    Shell Lubricants introduces Shell Helix HX8 0W-20 in India

    - Introduced in collaboration between Shell and Marvel Heroes Unite

    - Priced at Rs 2,730 for a 3.5-litre pack

    Shell Lubricants has introduced a new motor oil for passenger cars, the Shell Helix SP HX08 0W-20. This new fully synthetic, BS6-compliant  engine oil for turbocharged engines has been launched in collaboration with Marvel Heroes Unite. The Shell Helix HX8 is priced at Rs 2,730 for a 3.5-litre pack and is available across the country.

    The company claims that the Shell Helix HX8 SP 0W-20 is formulated with Flexi Molecule Technology which continuously adapts to engine conditions, to ensure more protection. The company further adds that the new product meets the latest API engine oil standard and is specially designed for modern turbocharged petrol direct injection (TGDI) engines to protect against damaging low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI). 

    Interestingly, the collaboration offers motorists a chance to win exclusive Marvel prizes on the purchase of every 3-litre and 3.5-litre Shell Helix HX8 0W-20 packs from a Shell branded workshop or retail outlet.

    Speaking on the occasion, Amit Ghugre, Automotive Sales and Marketing Manager, Shell Lubricants India, said, “As the world's leading lubricant supplier, we create future-ready products and solutions. We expect the Helix SP HX8 0W-20 segment to become consumers' primary choice in the next few years, based on both OEM recommendations and a need for more fuel-efficient lubricants. With this product launch, we are strategically investing in future demand creation, while bringing an exciting consumer brand collaboration with Marvel to the consumers”.

