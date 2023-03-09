CarWale
    Volkswagen records 3,313 unit sales in India in February 2023

    Volkswagen records 3,313 unit sales in India in February 2023

    - The brand registered 14 per cent growth as compared to January 2023

    - Volkswagen Taigun remains the bestseller

    Volkswagen India has registered sales of 3,313 units in February 2023. This is a 14 per cent month-on-month sales growth, as the German automaker sold 2,906 units in January 2023. However, on a Y-o-Y basis, the brand suffered a decline of 17.8 per cent. The carmaker sold 4,028 units in February 2022.

    Model-wise, Taigun remains the bestseller for Volkswagen with around 1,657 unit sales. This is followed by the sedan, Virtus, which sold 1,563 units. The flagship SUV from Volkswagen, the Tiguan, logged 93 unit sales in February 2023.

    In other news, the top seller of Volkswagen, Taigun GT Plus variants now gets ventilated front seats with a premium of Rs 25,000. Earlier, this feature was only offered in the Topline variant.

