Hyundai i20 receives BS6 Phase 2 engine updates; diesel variants discontinued

- 1.5-litre diesel engine delisted from the official website

- Only 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines are on offer

Hyundai recently refreshed and updated its SUV lineup with the new BS6 2 and RDE-compliant engines. The Alcazar, Creta, and Venue were on the receiving end of these engine upgrades. Now, the Korean automaker has also updated the engines of the i20 with new BS6 phase 2 norms.

Under the hood, the updated i20 gets two engine options, including a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The former produces 82bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the latter churns out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The transmission options are similar to the outgoing model with the option of a five-speed manual, CVT unit, or seven-speed DCT unit.

Additionally, the brand has discontinued the 1.5-litre diesel engine which was offered with Magna, Sportz, and Asta (O) trims. Besides this, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT variants have also been discontinued from the premium hatchback’s lineup.

Moreover, the sportier iteration of the hatchback, the i20 N line, is also expected to be offered with the updated RDE-compliant powertrain. Currently, with the recent price hike, the i20 ranges from Rs 7.19 lakh to Rs 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom).