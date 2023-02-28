Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus variant gets ventilated front seats

- Available for a premium of Rs 25,000

- Prices of other variants remain unchanged

Volkswagen India has updated the feature list of the Taigun. The top-spec GT Plus variant of the Taigun is now offered with ventilated front seats for a premium of Rs 25,000. Earlier, this feature was only limited to the Topline variant that can be had with a 1.0-litre petrol engine only.

Notably, the GT Plus variant can still be opted for without the ventilated seats for a price tag of Rs 18.71 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the trim with cooled seats is available for Rs 18.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The introduction of this feature further adds to the proposition which includes other modern and new age features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charging pad, an electric sunroof, and a digital instrument cluster.

The Taigun GT Plus variant is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with idle start/stop technology which churns out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque and is coupled with a seven-speed DCT unit. However, the six-speed manual gearbox is limited only to the Dynamic Line and GT Line variants.