New car launches and unveils in India in March 2023

With the onset of March 2023, the automobile segment is set to welcome an array of new sedans and SUVs. While most of them will get the mandatory BS6 Phase 2 update, two new cars that will be launched in the sub 20 lakh segment. Read on for more details.

New Honda City – 2 March

The new Honda City that is slated to be introduced on 2 March will be the first launch of the month. The images of the updated sedan were recently leaked on the web and we can confirm that it will be offered in four variants – SV, V, VX, and ZX. Further, the new City will be offered only with a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and CVT gearboxes. There will be no diesel powertrain on offer.

Toyota Innova Crystal Diesel

Toyota India opened the order books for the new Innova Crysta in January 2023. The MPV will get subtle styling tweaks and will be offered with a sole 2.4-litre diesel motor paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. It will miss out on a petrol engine and an automated transmission. The new Innova will be offered in G, GX, VX, and ZX variants. We are expecting the prices to be announced in the coming weeks.

New Hyundai Verna – 21 March

The second model to be updated in the mid-size sedan segment will be the new Hyundai Verna. It will get a completely new exterior design and styling with an updated cabin and new features. Though bookings for the Verna are underway for Rs 25,000, the prices will be revealed on 21 March. The new Verna will ditch the diesel powertrain and will be offered with BS6 2.0-compliant 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar

Earlier this week, Hyundai India commenced bookings for the 2023 Alcazar. Expected to be launched in March, the 2.0-litre petrol engine has been swapped for a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol power plant with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The engine comes with idle start/stop technology as standard and is RDE compliant and E20 fuel-ready. The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been retained, and the Alcazar will be offered in six and seven-seat configurations.

New Hyundai i20

While the majority of Hyundai’s portfolio has been updated with BS6 Phase 2 compliant powertrains, the i20 is yet to receive the update. The diesel variants have been discontinued, and we expect Hyundai to roll out the BS6 2.0 update for i20 and i20 N Line models soon.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Fronx made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and has already garnered over 6,000 bookings. The crossover is based on the Baleno and is offered across five variants and two engine options. While you can know learn about the Fronx here, we expect Maruti Suzuki to announce the prices of the Fronx in March. It will be slotted between the Baleno and the Brezza in Maruti’s Nexa line-up.

Maruti Suzuki BS6 Phase 2 compliant models

Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched the RDE norms and E20 fuel-compliant Ignis hatchback in India with a premium of Rs 27,000 over the outgoing model. This will soon be followed by other models such as Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, and other Arena and Nexa models that will be equipped with updated BS6 2 powertrains. Needless to say, the update is expected to hike the ex-showroom prices of all models.

