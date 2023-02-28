CarWale

    Mahindra Scorpio N to get RDE update soon; details leaked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    535 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio N to get RDE update soon; details leaked

    - Entire Mahindra car range to be BS6 Phase 2 compliant in the coming weeks

    - The Scorpio N is currently available across 30 trims

    Mahindra is set to update its entire model range to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms in the coming weeks. Ahead of this update, the crucial details and specifications have been leaked. Let us understand the update for the Scorpio N.

    2023 Mahindra Scorpio N diesel variants

    Coming to the entry-level diesel variants including the Z2, Z2 (E), Z4, and Z4 (E), the 2023 Mahindra Scorpio N will continue to produce an output of 130bhp and 300Nm of torque from the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. All other variants will solider on with a higher state of tune that is 172bhp and 400Nm of torque. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. 

    2023 Mahindra Scorpio N petrol variants

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Left Front Three Quarter

    The details regarding the BS6 Phase 2 update for the petrol versions of the Mahindra Scorpio N remain unknown at the moment. That said, we expect the power output of the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine to remain unchanged at 200bhp and 370Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    2023 Mahindra Scorpio N features and design

    We expect no cosmetic changes and feature revisions to the Scorpio N line-up for 2023. The model is likely to offer features such as LED projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, horizontally-mounted LED tail lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, AdrenoX connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, and three drive modes (Zip, Zap, and Zoom). We have driven the Scorpio N and our review is live on the website.

