New Honda City facelift to be launched in India on 2 March, 2023

- The facelifted City will get minor exterior tweaks

- Will be offered in four variants at launch

Honda Cars India is all set to announce the prices of the City facelift in the country on 2 March, 2023. The refreshed model has already been leaked via images on the brand’s official website, and the variant details and key feature highlights are out as well.

2023 Honda City variants and colours

The new Honda City facelift will be available in four variants including SV, V, VX, and ZX. The model is currently offered in five colours – Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteroid Grey Metallic. These colours are likely to be carried over, while a new blue paintjob will be available as well.

2023 Honda City engine and transmission

The MY23 City will soon ditch the 1.5-litre diesel engine in lieu of the tightened BS6 2.0 and RDE norms. This will leave the sedan with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor paired with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit, as well as a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor with a hybrid motor, mated exclusively to an e-CVT unit.

2023 Honda City design and features

The refreshed Honda City will get subtle cosmetic updates such as redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new grille, and new alloy wheels. In terms of features, the model will come equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, and revised interior upholstery.