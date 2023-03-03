CarWale
    AD

    2023 Kia Carens coming with iMT variant; details leaked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    14,608 Views
    2023 Kia Carens coming with iMT variant; details leaked

    - Carens to get iMT gearbox alongside BS6 Phase 2 update

    - Petrol versions to continue with six-speed MT

    Kia India is working on updating its lineup to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms that will come into effect from 1 April, 2023. Ahead of this deadline, details of the 2023 Carens have surfaced on the web.

    2023 Kia Carens engine and specifications

    Kia Carens Right Front Three Quarter

    According to the leaked data, the Kia Carens will continue to be offered with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill is likely to be discontinued in lieu of the upcoming 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that will soon be offered across select models in the Kia and Hyundai range. The petrol and diesel motors will produce the same output of 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, and 114bhp and 250Nm of torque, respectively.

    2023 Kia Carens transmission options

    The leaked documents further reveal that the diesel-powered variants of the Kia Carens in the BS6 Phase 2 avatar will get an iMT gearbox that replaces the conventional six-speed manual unit. This transmission was first used by the brand in the Seltosmid-size SUV. On the other hand, the petrol version will continue to be available with a six-speed manual unit.

    2023 Kia Carens launch timeline and rivals

    Kia Carens Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The updated Kia Carens is expected to be launched in India by the end of the month. The model will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, MG Hector Plus, and the Mahindra Scorpio N.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 10.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Motors achieves 50 lakh units production milestone
     Next 
    Tata Punch waiting list in India rises to 4 weeks

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    ₹ 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    ₹ 96.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Trax Cruiser

    Force Motors Trax Cruiser

    ₹ 13.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Marazzo

    Mahindra Marazzo

    ₹ 13.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 60.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.17 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.71 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.87 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.06 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.49 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.32 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.31 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.31 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Kia Carens coming with iMT variant; details leaked