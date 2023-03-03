2023 Kia Carens coming with iMT variant; details leaked

- Carens to get iMT gearbox alongside BS6 Phase 2 update

- Petrol versions to continue with six-speed MT

Kia India is working on updating its lineup to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms that will come into effect from 1 April, 2023. Ahead of this deadline, details of the 2023 Carens have surfaced on the web.

2023 Kia Carens engine and specifications

According to the leaked data, the Kia Carens will continue to be offered with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill is likely to be discontinued in lieu of the upcoming 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that will soon be offered across select models in the Kia and Hyundai range. The petrol and diesel motors will produce the same output of 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, and 114bhp and 250Nm of torque, respectively.

2023 Kia Carens transmission options

The leaked documents further reveal that the diesel-powered variants of the Kia Carens in the BS6 Phase 2 avatar will get an iMT gearbox that replaces the conventional six-speed manual unit. This transmission was first used by the brand in the Seltosmid-size SUV. On the other hand, the petrol version will continue to be available with a six-speed manual unit.

2023 Kia Carens launch timeline and rivals

The updated Kia Carens is expected to be launched in India by the end of the month. The model will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, MG Hector Plus, and the Mahindra Scorpio N.