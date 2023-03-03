Tata Punch waiting list in India rises to 4 weeks

- Punch CNG to be launched soon

- Tata Punch Kaziranga edition discontinued

Tata Motors recently updated its passenger vehicle line-up with BS6 Phase 2 powertrains. The update was also rolled out for the Punch micro SUV. Now, as per our sources we can confirm that customers in Mumbai will have to wait for four weeks before taking the delivery of the model.

Tata Punch variants

Broadly, the Tata Punch can be had in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative variants with the option of Dazzle and Rhythm packs. For those who prefer to stand out from the crowd, the Punch is also available in a special Camo Edition with Foliage Green exterior shade.

Tata Punch engine and transmission

The Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is BS6 Phase 2 compliant. The motor produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. Tata had also showcased the Punch CNG at the Auto Expo 2023 in January 2023. The same is expected to be launched in the coming months.