Tata Nexon EV enters record books with fastest K2K drive

Enters India Book of Records with fastest K2K drive feat

Completed the drive of 4003km in just 95 hours and 46 minutes

Tata has entered the India Book of Records with the Nexon EV recording the fastest K2K drive by an EV. The Nexon EV completed the drive of 4003 km in just 95 hours and 46 minutes which is a little under 4 days.

During the trip, the Nexon EV spent a total of 28 hours which meant just 21 stops for fast charging for the entire duration of the trip. Throughout the journey, the Nexon EV was driven normally across challenging terrains and extreme weather conditions and managed to deliver a range of 300-plus kilometres. In addition to the ‘Fastest’ K2K drive by an EV record, the Nexon EV has also created 23 additional records.

